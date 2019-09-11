ABINGDON, Va. — The League of Women Voters of Washington County, Virginia, is hosting two candidates for sheriff at its regular September meeting.
Republican Blake Andis and independent Marty Berry will speak and answer questions. Democrat Greg Hogston and independent Rex Carter were guests at the July meeting.
The meeting at 4 p.m. Sept. 1 will be held at the Washington County Library in Abingdon. The public is welcome to attend.
The League of Women Voters also hosts a voter education website, VOTE411, that provides profiles of candidates as well as answers to questions about local government issues.
A forum of Washington County candidates will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. Visit www.vote411.org to learn more about candidates.
