In a court document, a Florida prosecutor accuses an Abingdon, Virginia, woman and her husband of fraud after the woman, charged with murder in a bizarre 1990 shooting involving a clown costume, claimed she couldn’t pay attorney fees.
Sheila Keen-Warren, a 56-year-old Southwest Virginia woman arrested in 2017 in the death of Marlene Warren, “falsified” her criminal indigent status application by failing to report a number of assets totaling more than $1 million, according to a motion filed by the state attorney on Oct. 28.
Keen-Warren and her husband, Michael Warren, have not been charged in relation to the fraud accusations mentioned in the motion.
Officials say Michael Warren’s then-wife, Marlene Warren, was shot in the face in Florida in May 1990 by a clown delivering carnations and balloons. Investigators say new DNA testing led to Keen-Warren’s arrest.
Several witnesses told detectives that Sheila Keen and Michael Warren were having an affair before the killing, which they both denied. They were married in 2002.
Keen-Warren, who faces the death penalty, denies the killing. Michael Warren has not been charged.
Following her arrest in 2017, Keen-Warren said she had a take-home income of $100 per week and no assets, the motion states. On April 15, 2019, her attorneys filed a motion asking the court to find her indigent, allowing payment for her outstanding fees by the Justice Administration Commission, a taxpayer-funded Florida agency that covers due process costs for people declared too poor to pay.
The document said Keen-Warren paid $90,000 of $150,000 she owed in attorney fees. The lawyers’ motion said neither Keen-Warren nor her husband were able to pay the remaining balance.
Since April, Keen-Warren has received benefits from the JAC, prosecutors said.
“The defendant and her husband have done nothing short of perpetrating a fraud onto the court and the state of Florida,” Assistant State Attorney Brian Fernandes wrote in the motion. “But for the fact that she is being held [without] bond, the state would request heavier sanctions and would pursue criminal prosecution.”
Instead, the state is asking that Keen-Warren’s indigent status be revoked and any money paid by the state returned.
The Florida prosecutors said Keen-Warren and her husband have a number of assets, including homes in Abingdon and Kingsport, Tennessee, as well as vehicles and bank assets.
The woman’s home on Heron Circle on South Holston Lake is valued at $581,700, while a home on Old Mill Court in Kingsport is worth $184,800. The couple also has two properties in Florida, valued at $3,000 and $6,000, the motion states.
In addition, the pair owns a Cadillac Escalade and a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, valued at $40,000 each, the motion states.
On Feb. 1, 2018, the pair also had bank accounts with balances of $93,629.80, $191,157.63 and $14,635, the motion states. Days later, prosecutors said the three accounts were transferred to two different accounts held solely by Michael Warren. As of July 31, 2019, prosecutors said the accounts totaled $319,073.72.
The motion says Keen-Warren “deliberately abused state’s funds through knowingly and intentionally falsifying her application in order to seek status as being indigent.” It adds that “her actions are contemptuous and criminal.”
Keen-Warren’s attorney, Richard Lubin, did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.
A Palm Beach County circuit judge last Friday agreed to reconvene the court on Nov. 22 to discuss the motion.
A trial had been set for January, but it was postponed after Keen-Warren’s attorney told the court that because the case is so old, there have been issues with witnesses and evidence, the Palm Beach Post reports. No new trial date has been set.
