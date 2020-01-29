ABINGDON, Va. — After four decades of operating as a single consortium, nursing programs at three Southwest Virginia community colleges will start operating independently later this year.
The Virginia Appalachian Tricollege Nursing Program (VATNP) will become the Mountain Empire Community College Nursing Program, Southwest Virginia Community College Nursing Program and Virginia Highlands Community College Nursing Program, according to a news release.
The changes are expected to take effect in May.
The consortium was created in 1976, according to the release.
“VATNP was initially developed to establish efficiencies of scale to ensure sufficient faculty, equipment, and resources at each of the colleges,” Tommy Wright, president of Southwest Virginia Community College, said in the release. “Today, with growth in enrollment and improvements in instructional technology, we’re confident the decentralization will enable each of our three schools to better meet the growing regional and national demand for nurses while continuing our strong tradition of producing graduates known for professional and clinical excellence.”
The changes will likely expand clinical opportunities for students that are closer to their homes, VATNP interim coordinator Deborah Clarkston said.
But other parts of the nursing programs will remain the same.
“Each college will continue to have the same instructors and will continue to foster strong relationships with regional clinical partners,” Clarkston said. “Additionally, there will not be a change in curriculum content as all nursing programs within the Virginia Community College System use the same concept-based curriculum.”
For more information, contact Clarkston at dclarkston@vhcc.edu or 276-739-2439.
