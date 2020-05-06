ABINGDON, Va. — A Vinton, Virginia, man was sentenced to five years in federal prison last Tuesday for his role in a drug distribution organization that trafficked methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia.
Jon Trevor DeBord, 29, pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distributing between 50 grams and 200 grams of meth, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.
DeBord is the second defendant sentenced as part of a series of indictments for a meth trafficking conspiracy ring operating primarily in Smyth County and the Harrisonburg area from August 2016 through May 2018, the release states.
Twenty defendants have been charged in federal court in connection with the investigation.
