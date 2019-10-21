A 27-year-old Florida woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal tractor-trailer crash last week in Smyth County.
According to the Virginia State Police, Gretchen P. Valladares, of Miami, Fla., was driving the vehicle when the accident occurred last Wednesday evening at Whitetop Road and Ramplewood Road. The tractor-trailer ran off the road, over guardrail and overturned several times before striking an embankment.
Chilhowie Fire & EMS first-responders spent two hours working to extricate the driver, according to a department Facebook post. The driver was then flown by a State Police Med-Flight helicopter to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries later that night.
She was wearing a seat belt.
The vehicle was transporting a load of pumpkins. First-responders secured the vehicle until wreckers could remove it.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R.J. Fedorchuk is investigating the crash.
Chilhowie Fire & EMS responded to the scene with two ambulances, a rescue truck and a fire engine. Adwolfe and Marion emergency responders also assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.