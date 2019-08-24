Churches in the community will come together on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m. for a Community Prayer Walk. The event will begin at the Smyth County Courthouse and end at Marion Baptist Church.
LaTara Cross, pastor of Mount Zion Temple Family Worship Center, organized the walk and is asking churches in the community and local residents to unite in prayer for local government, businesses, schools and law enforcement. Cross said the group will ask God’s blessing and protection on the community, covering local needs first, and then offer prayers for the nation.
Cross said events in the news, including recent mass shootings, have weighed heavily on her heart, but she knows God can heal the nation and make Smyth County a safe and prosperous community.
“Prayer changes things,” she said.
The Bible says in 2 Chronicles 7:14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.
Cross and others who will join in prayer will follow the direction in this scripture and ask God to heal the nation.
Cross grew up in the local church that she now leads and has no prior experience with prayer walks, but she believes it is important for the community to see the different churches coming together as a united force, showing that everyone is not against each other here. With the national tension and news agencies focusing on black and white differences, Cross wanted to bring together churches of different ethnicities to unite in prayer as a community force.
“We can come together in unity throughout this community,” she said. “With all the unrest in the world and on the news, we want the community to see churches and the community uniting in prayer. We are asking God to bring our community together for healing.
Law enforcement agencies are expected to participate. Among the churches taking part are Mount Zion Temple Family Worship Center, Marion Baptist Church, Antioch Greater Love, Royal Oak Presbyterian, First Baptist and Freedom Tabernacle, as well as other churches. Individuals are also invited to join the walk.
Cross said people who are unable to walk the entire distance may join in at any point or meet on the lawn at Marion Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Prayer leaders and pastors from the different churches will lead prayers for local government, businesses, schools, law enforcement, a safe community and the nation. Final prayers will be offered once the group reaches Marion Baptist Church. Those who are unable to participate in the prayer walk are encouraged to unite in prayer in their homes or wherever they are.
