BRISTOL, Va. — A report of a threat against Virginia High School that led to an increased police presence at the school last Tuesday was “unfounded,” according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department.
An investigation determined that “no threat ever existed,” according to a news release police issued.
A third party reported a potential threat on social media on the night of Aug. 26, according to police.
The department’s Criminal Investigations Division looked into the threat, and police shared the information with the school division administration, the release states.
A student identified in connection with the reported threat was not allowed to attend school on Aug. 27 until the investigation was complete, police said.
On that Tuesday morning, Superintendent Keith Perrigan issued a statement saying the division did not believe students were in danger and investigators had been talking with a student.
Later in the day, Perrigan said that the reported threat originated with a social media post that was concerning in itself but did not constitute a threat. He said he thinks rumors about a threat gained traction as the post was talked about from one person to the next.
“The thing that keeps us up at night is [a threat] coming to fruition,” he said. “We take these very seriously, and we always err on the side of caution.”
Perrigan said school officials are conducting a separate investigation to determine whether the social media post violated any school policies.
