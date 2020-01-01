ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon artist believes it’s never too late to unlock your creative side.
Greg Lilly, a novelist, freelance writer and editor, will share his ideas about creativity when he presents a 13-week workshop using the breakthrough self-help book, “The Artist’s Way,” as the backbone for his presentations.
The workshop will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Tuesday from Jan. 21 through April 14 at the Arts Depot in Abingdon.
“When we’re born, we’re all creative, but as time goes on, kids go to school and have to sit in chairs and be good, and that creativity can get squelched,” said Lilly.
“As a result, we become adults who believe we’re not creative.”
Modeled after the book, Lilly’s presentations will attempt to disprove that notion and help participants to recover creativity from a variety of blocks that inhibit self-expression.
Lilly said those inhibiting forces include fear, jealousy, guilt and addictions.
“For example, someone may fear people making fun of their creative work. But the author tells us that we have a right to be creative. Whatever your higher power is, you’re endowed with creativity — use it,” he said.
Lilly’s advice is to address things in your life that block creativity.
“I don’t have enough time” or “I don’t have any ideas” are common blocks that inhibit creativity.
The artist related that when he was in his 20s working at a corporate job in Charlotte, North Carolina, he told himself he didn’t have time for creative writing. “After reading this book, I realized I was wasting a lot of my free time. I was spending an hour in the cafeteria talking to the same people I see all day. Instead, I would bring my lunch to my desk and write. I wrote my first novel on my lunch break,” Lilly said.
“You have to tell yourself that you are creative and those blocks are there because you put them there. But there are ways around them.
“All humans are creative, and we have an obligation to ourselves and our communities to be creative.”
Throughout the workshop, Lilly often sees the participants begin to remove the barriers to artistic confidence and productivity.
“It’s OK to do bad art — in your opinion — as you progress to doing good art. Everybody thinks the first time you pick up a paint brush, you should produce a masterpiece.”
The facilitator also has been helped by the principals in the book.
He has participated in “The Artist’s Way” workshops five times during the past 25 years in a variety of groups, and he always gets inspiration from the process.
“After studying the book, I enrolled in art classes. Now, I come to the Wednesday Morning Painters at the Arts Depot each week. It’s helped me a lot. I would never have attempted to paint if it hadn’t been for this study.”
Lilly said there will be a big difference in the attitudes of participants by the time the workshop is over.
“If you’re someone who keeps going down the same trail, this study can send you in a different direction.”
The facilitator likes to tell his class members the story of a group of hunters who asked the advice of a wise Indian about finding game. When the hunters returned home loaded with game, the Indian told them the only thing he did was send them in a different direction.
“Creativity is like that. If you have exhausted a path, here’s a different one.”
Lilly is the former managing editor of Sedona Home & Garden magazine and the former editor for Williamsburg’s Next Door Neighbors magazine. He founded the Williamsburg Book Festival, now in its eighth year. He’s the author of the Virginia Highlands Festival’s “The Wolf Crystal.”
Fees for the workshop are $195 for members of the Arts Depot and $245 for nonmembers.
For more information about the workshop, contact the Arts Depot at 276-628-9091.
To find out more about Greg Lilly, visit www.greglilly.com.
