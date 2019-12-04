While a gaming casino in Bristol is expected to generate less revenue than others in larger cities statewide, its local impact could be the greatest, according to a new state gaming study.
The proposed Bristol Resort and Casino is expected to generate $130 million in annual gaming revenues, $35 million in state gaming taxes and $3 million in local tax revenue, but its impact per capita on job creation, income, taxes and other factors could surpass those being discussed for larger cities.
Last Monday, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission released its 202-page report on gaming in Virginia. It looked specifically at the impacts in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond and found casinos proposed in those locations are projected to annually generate about $970 million in net gaming revenue and approximately $260 million in gaming tax revenue for the state, based on an average 27% tax rate.
By comparison, the Virginia Lottery generates about $600 million for education after prizes are paid out.
The agency also released a separate 212-page report by gaming industry consultants The Innovation Group.
“Each casino is projected to employ at least 1,000 people, which would have a more meaningful impact in Bristol and Danville because of the relatively small size of their local labor forces,” according to the report.
That 1,000 people represents 1% of the Bristol region’s total labor force of just over 104,000. The region has a 3.6% unemployment rate — the second highest among the five proposed casino locations — with 3,760 people out of work. In addition to 1,057 forecast casino jobs, the project is expected to generate more than 400 additional jobs.
The TIG report was completed in July, and the JLARC report in mid-November, so neither takes into account the Nov. 22 announcement that Hard Rock International, an internationally known entertainment, dining and gaming brand, signed an agreement to manage and operate the proposed Bristol Resort and Casino.
No other proposed casino site has an existing building nor confirmed operator. Senate Bill 1126, which mandated the JLARC study and could open the door for casino gaming, was initiated at the request of Bristol casino partners Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy.
The Pamunkey Indian Tribe signed an agreement in September to build and operate a casino in the city of Norfolk, but no further action has occurred.
“Bristol, Danville and Portsmouth would be expected to experience the greatest net gain in local tax revenue relative to their total current local revenue; representing an increase of 7.8%, 6% and 3.3%, respectively. A majority of estimated new local tax revenue would be generated by the casino development itself, rather than from additional spending by casino customers at other businesses in the locality (such as restaurants, hotels, gas stations, and other entertainment). According to TIG, only a small portion of casino customer spending occurs at businesses outside of the casino itself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.