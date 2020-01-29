A Glade Spring, Virginia, man was arrested on burglary charges after authorities responded to a laundromat near Town Square last Tuesday.
Shawn Trey Ward, 26, was charged with burglary and possession of “burglarious tools,” according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Last Tuesday, a deputy was called to the Lost Sock Coin Laundry, which is open 24 hours a day, on the report of a burglary, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The property owner told the deputy that someone cut a hole in the drywall in the building’s bathroom, busted a block wall that runs parallel to the alley behind the building and broke through the wood paneling around the HVAC vent in the hallway, the release states.
The suspect left behind a jacket, in which the deputy found a cellphone with no battery, a rubber smoking device, a screwdriver and a half-inch drill bit.
After viewing footage from the surveillance camera, the deputy learned that a man came into the business and into the restroom, where he stayed until he was then observed in the hallway. At that point, an entry hole was cut into the restroom wall, the release states.
Upon entering the hallway, the man triggered the alarm, attempted to open a safe in the business and then busted through the wood paneling to exit the building, the release states.
When the deputy cleared the scene, he saw a man matching the description of the suspect walking on Monte Vista Avenue. The deputy approached the man, who consented to a search of himself and his backpack, the release states.
The deputy said he found a battery that fit the cellphone recovered at the scene and tools that would have been used to break through the block and cut the drywall.
The laundromat is located adjacent to a structure in Town Square that burned earlier this month in a fire that remains under investigation. The laundromat was not damaged in the fire.
Ward is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
