ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon man has been charged with attempted capital murder after authorities said a deputy was struck by a vehicle last Wednesday.
Dustin Compton has also been charged with malicious injury to a law enforcement officer, felony elude, reckless driving, grand larceny and failure to yield at the right of way.
On Wednesday night, Deputy Brad Loyd attempted a traffic stop on a Ford Explorer SUV that Compton was driving near Exit 10 off Interstate 81 on Lee Highway, according to the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office. Loyd followed the vehicle into a mobile home park on Corona Street, which leads to a dead end.
Loyd got out of his cruiser, believing there was nowhere else for Compton to go, according to Chief Deputy Scott Snapp. The driver, however, fled, striking a parked vehicle on Corona Street, Loyd’s patrol car and Loyd himself, the Sheriff’s Office said. Loyd sustained minor leg injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.
The Ford Explorer had been reported stolen in Suffolk County, Virginia, and was later located abandoned in Bristol, according to Snapp.
Compton is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
