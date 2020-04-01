BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia City Council unanimously endorsed an emergency declaration for the city Monday and provisions to hold emergency meetings as needed in the face of growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 5-0 votes came some two hours before Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order effective until June 10 or sooner, if changed by the governor.
The emergency declaration shall be in force for 60 days or until rescinded by the council.
“The code section allows the director of emergency management — which is me during this time period — to make certain changes in order to provide for public safety,” City Manager Randy Eads said.
In the past three weeks, the city closed public access to City Hall and restricted access to other public facilities in response to the virus. On Monday, the city switched its transit service to appointment-only and imposed some new restrictions on trash pickup.
The city has canceled all regular public meetings through late April and restricted access inside council chambers for Monday’s called meeting. Four members were present, and Councilman Kevin Mumpower called in.
“We are reviewing the situation as it unfolds on a daily basis,” Eads said. “I can’t promise there won’t be other changes in the future. We have to be smart, we have to be proactive. We have to recognize this is a situation that most people alive today have never seen in their lifetime. My goal is to protect the citizens of Bristol in any way we can.”
Council members said their intent — and the resolution’s intent — is that all regular city business be handled in a public setting in City Hall and comply with all state open-meeting requirements.
Eads said the public welfare is the prime concern.
Schools are closed through the end of the academic year by prior order of the governor, and many businesses classified as nonessential are temporarily closed while restaurants are only allowed to serve patrons via carryout or delivery.
“It is important essential businesses are allowed to remain open and provide services for people, food and goods for people, so that they can continue to deal with this problem,” Eads said.
