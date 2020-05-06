ABINGDON, Va. — Robin Wilson has been a respiratory therapist longer than some of her team members at Johnston Memorial Hospital have been alive.
The director of cardiopulmonary at the hospital has spent more than 40 years in the region treating patients with a variety of chronic breathing problems from black lung to emphysema.
But COVID-19 has changed all of that.
Now, the respiratory therapist and a team of 20 spend time on the front line caring for intensive care patients who struggle from lung complications caused by the coronavirus.
Wilson confessed some days she feels like a warrior, fighting a virus that’s still so new to the medical field.
“I feel like, as a respiratory therapist, we’ve been preparing for this pandemic for years,” said Wilson.
“But how can you be ready for something like this?” she asked. “I don’t know that you really can be.”
While the volume of infections at the Abingdon hospital is nothing like what is being seen in New York and other major cities throughout the country, Wilson said the emotional toll is the same.
“We have team members who have elderly parents at home and children whose health is compromised. They don’t want to take this virus home to their families, and they are doing everything they can to protect themselves,” she said.
The pandemic is causing anxiety and stress for people around the world, including caregivers, who work long hours, often putting their own lives on hold.
“We’ve had some really, really long hours,” said Wilson.
“You’ve seen the pictures of health care workers with mask marks on their faces. We have some pretty good ones here, too. But I am committed to being here and being with my team and making sure we have the resources for our patients.”
She hasn’t seen her own children or grandchildren in weeks. “I’m from D.C. — Dickenson County,” said Wilson with a chuckle. She has managed to keep her sense of humor even during the toughest days.
“In some ways, this reminds me of my mother growing up during the Depression. I can imagine they suffered from some of the same feelings of disconnection and financial struggles.
“There are a lot of folks struggling economically now from the effects of COVID-19.
“Even if you don’t have COVID, there’s nobody who’s not being touched by this virus. It separates us but connects us, as well.”
Many times Wilson and her staff have to fill in for families who can’t be with their loved ones in the hospital because visitations have been restricted to ensure a safe environment for patients.
“It’s not an option,” she said. “It’s what we do.”
Although the coronavirus outbreaks have caused a disruption in her job, it’s also given the therapist the opportunity to get creative and pull from every available resource from her 46-year career.
Wilson’s department created a ventilator lab at the hospital at the end of March to help doctors and nurses revisit the technology commonly used in respiratory therapy.
“With elective or [nonemergency] cases on hold during the pandemic, we are tapping into a lot of medical staff not currently working,” she said.
“Unlike some areas of the country, we have been fortunate to have more time to prepare and to learn from other medical facilities throughout the country.
“We’re using the knowledge we have available, but as we move forward, we may choose other methods of treatments. That’s yet to be seen. I think this is why it’s such a challenge right now.
She believes the job of a respiratory therapist has become more valuable than ever.
“I consider us to be a supportive team, caring for patients who are challenged with diseases and critical care. We complement what the doctors and nurses do. I’m proud to see the profession evolve to that point. Like nursing, the respiratory therapy field has the ability to be quite versatile.
“I hope more young people will be drawn to this profession,” she said.
Challenged is the best way to describe how she feels at the end of the day.
“And I feel a sense of accomplishment. My team, myself, my hospital and my health system [all] address the challenges of COVID-19 every day.
“But we’re not over it yet.”
