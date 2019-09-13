Wythe County General Registrar Lennon Counts has announced voter information and deadlines for the Nov. 5 General Election.
Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
The deadline to register to be eligible to vote is Oct. 15.
Absentee voting begins Sept. 20. The deadline to accept an absentee ballot application by mail is Oct. 29.
The registrar’s office will be open for absentee voting on Saturday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The law requires that voters show photo identification when voting either in the office or at the polls. Counts can make a photo ID for registered voters free of charge at his office, located at 245 S. 4th St., Law Enforcement Judicial Center, Suite 101.
