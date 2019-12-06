Family, friends and fellow veterans will celebrate the life of a Sugar Grove man who died while kayaking in Russell County last week.
Rescuers pulled 38-year-old David Brent Glidewell’s body from Laurel Bed Lake nearly two days after his kayak capsized and he disappeared into the water on Nov. 27, said Sgt. Daniel Hall, with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
Hall said Glidewell and a friend had been fishing earlier that morning before they took their kayaks onto the lake. Hall believes high winds and harsh waves caused the boat to overturn. Glidewell’s friend tried to pull him from the water using an oar, but Glidewell lost his grip and disappeared into the water, Hall said.
Rescuers and search teams combed the area for nearly 48 hours using boats with sonar equipment and an unarmed aircraft system before a Glidewell’s body was recovered. On Thanksgiving Day, Hall activated the Virginia Emergency Management systems.
“We wanted to make sure we could recover him for his family as quick as we could,” Hall said.
His family includes his wife and three children.
According to Glidewell’s obituary, he was an avid outdoorsman, who “loved to hunt, fish, and do anything on the water.”
He also served in Iraq while in the U.S. Army.
Services will be held at the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 Saturday at 11 a.m. Military rites will be rendered at 1 p.m. by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post.
