MEADOWVIEW, Va. — Jonny Root studied the rain Monday morning.
Where did it go?
Where did it flow?
Root, 33, watched as rolls of rain made their way across the farm connected to the Harvest Table Restaurant of Meadowview, Virginia.
“We kind of let nature become our teacher,” said Root, who grew up on New York’s Long Island.
“Last night, we had crazy rain,” Root said during an interview on Monday, April 13.
But, on Monday morning, that allowed the newly arrived Root to study water patterns and see how the garden beds should be formed and planted at the Harvest Table Farm.
That’s where Root and his life partner, Erin Root, 34, plus their infant daughter, Josephine, have been on the job for the past two months.
This family is excited about growing vegetables.
But, in the rain, they are also studying irrigation — or what Jonny Root calls the family’s plan to “slow, stop and store that water."
“The waters want to run and flood,” Jonny Root said. “And one of our approaches to farming is utilizing that water and designing our beds and landscape to how that water moves across our land.”
The Roots took root on this land, 2 miles from the Harvest Table Restaurant, in February — before the COVID-19 crisis closed the restaurant and slowed down the economy of Southwest Virginia.
Still, Jonny Root is optimistic about producing farm products, like vegetables, and selling them through the Abingdon Farmers Market.
“It’s always been Jonny’s dream to have his own farm,” said Erin Root, who grew up in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Erin Root concedes that she has few farming skills.
But she’s learning, and she’s loving it — especially when it comes to growing asparagus.
“I’m in charge of the asparagus patch,” she said. “When the asparagus starts to come up, it’s like a little scavenger hunt or an Easter egg hunt. They don’t show themselves to you. And then they just pop into your screen. It’s really cool.”
Today, as Erin says, this couple considers coming to this farm part of their life adventure.
Jonny and Erin met three years ago and soon decided to share the same last name.
“We are pretty unconventional,” Erin said. “We didn’t go the marriage route.”
Erin laughed.
“I was a gypsy woman. He was a nomad. We met, and we fell in love.”
For a while, they lived in Alaska.
“We changed the last name to Root,” Erin said. “And, hopefully, we’ll grow some.”
So far in Meadowview, they have been so busy.
“We have been here almost two months, and it has been nonstop,” Erin said. “We’ve been cleaning up the raised beds.”
Jonny’s farm skills are rooted in planting seeds on six continents — all except Antarctica, he said.
Finding this farm, which helps supply the restaurant, is a “dream come true,” Erin said.
“This was the best thing that ever happened to me my whole entire life,” Erin Root said. “I love farming. I’m so happy. I never knew I loved farming, but I do.”
Jonny, in turn, is anxious to use what he knows — even if the Harvest Table Restaurant remains closed due to the statewide shutdown over health concerns.
“I’ve been really fortunate to learn different patterns in farming in different parts of the world,” he said. “And I think we can just use this as an opportunity to get creative.”
To say the least, he’s excited, too.
“I’m just excited to be really given the opportunity to take my eight years of farming experience and travel around the world,” he said. “And I’m just going to take my time and really study the land and put in the different practices and principles that are best equipped for this area.”
Jonny laughed.
“I’m just excited to get my hands in the dirt and start supplying food for our community,” he said. “We want to supply people with fresh, local and nutritious food.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.