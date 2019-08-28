ABINGDON, Va. — Barter Theatre has lost $500,000 this summer, largely due to poor ticket sales for “Shrek,” which closed Sunday.
“Sales are always a little unpredictable,” said Richard Rose, the Abingdon theater’s producing artistic director. “It’s a beautiful production. I love what we did with it. ... From a financial standpoint, I’m not sad to see it go. But, from an artistic standpoint, we’re proud of the work.”
Unfortunately, putting on this production — with sometimes as few as 150 patrons in the house — has cost the theater $300,000, Rose said.
“‘Shrek’ got branded as a children’s piece, and people just couldn’t be convinced to come see it because people thought it was a children’s show,” Rose said.
Barter’s “Shrek” production has won glowing reviews, Rose added. “And, yet, here we are.”
This box-office bomb comes at a time when the show should have proven to be a big summer musical hit, Rose said.
“I’m just sad that it didn’t do better,” he added.
“When we vet a show, we generally vet to see how it’s done nationally. ... Then we compare it to other shows of a similar nature. So we vet this stuff pretty well. And this is just totally upside down for us. And the lack of tourist trade has really hurt all of our shows, in addition to ‘Shrek.’”
Last week, Barter Theatre issued a release claiming a “severe” financial shortfall.
Not only has “Shrek” put a dent in the budget, Rose says tourism is also down by 16% — not just locally but also beyond a 75-mile radius of the theater, where overnight visitors come from nearby markets like Asheville, North Carolina.
Ticket prices were not raised this year, Rose said.
Yet the revenues are off by $500,000 this summer, said Rose, who also blames poor attendance for shows like “Camelot” and “Exit Laughing.”
The last time the theater experienced this much of a significant loss was 2008, when gas prices soared over $4 a gallon, and the theater lost $750,000 in a three-month period, Rose said.
Barter’s $7.6 million budget relies 64% on ticket sales; 27% on grants and donations; and 9% on sales of gift shop items, Rose said.
“People don’t realize that, like all nonprofit theaters, we rely on support and donations to survive,” Rose said. “We rely on donations in order to meet the needs and expectations.”
Now, a donor campaign is underway, largely to recoup the “Shrek” shortfalls.
“Our individual donations have been strong this year, so we’re on track for that,” Rose said. “The balance is for us to be able to move forward and overcome the significant shortfalls of ticket revenues. We need to look to our patrons and the region to support us to overcome this.”
