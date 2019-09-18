A proposed multibillion-dollar settlement and bankruptcy filing by Purdue Pharma in the national opioid multi-district litigation is bearing multiple effects on Northeast Tennessee’s Sullivan Baby Doe suit, including the settlement of complaints brought against the pharmaceutical company by local cities and counties, according to a news release.
Other manufacturer defendants and distributors remain to be pursued, according to attorneys.
The Sullivan Baby Doe suit was jointly filed on June 13, 2017, by the district attorneys general of Tennessee’s First, Second and Third Judicial Districts in Sullivan County Circuit Court in Kingsport. The complaint lists prescription opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma and its related companies as well as Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and Endo Pharmaceuticals, a former doctor and other convicted opioid dealers as defendants.
“While the agreement — if approved by the bankruptcy court — settles claims made by my office, and on behalf of cities and counties against Purdue, it does not satisfy our complaints against the remaining defendants,” said Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, in the release. “More than one pharmaceutical company helped create this crisis. Mallinckrodt and Endo played significant roles in the over-prescription and diversion of opioids in our region, and Purdue’s actions will not alter our focus on holding them accountable, whether in Circuit Court or bankruptcy proceedings.”
Fourteen district attorneys general representing 47 counties in Tennessee have joined forces to challenge pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors for their roles in the opioid epidemic. The Sullivan Baby Doe suit is expected to go to trial in 2020.
