ABINGDON, Va. — Deborah Icenhour wants more young girls to know that participating in a local pageant can be one of the first steps in becoming a successful young woman.
“I’m not at all about fluffy dresses and a fine makeup job,” said Icenhour, who has assisted with coordinating the Junior Miss Washington County Pageant and the Miss Washington County Scholarship Pageant for as many as 15 years.
“This pageant is not just about being beautiful. It takes poise and grace — those two things together project a lot more understanding and intelligence than the labels inside the back of their dresses, and I believe that equates to confidence.”
Both county pageants will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon.
The pageants are sponsored by the Fair Board of Directors and Committee and supported by local businesses and interested individuals.
“These pageants are a traditional and important part of the Washington County Fair,” said Icenhour.
As a longtime coordinator of the pageants, Icenhour wants more girls to participate in the Miss Washington County Scholarship Pageant.
Throughout the years, she has seen the pageant evolve into trends that are consistent with other scholarship pageants in Virginia that require onstage questions and interviews.
“I’m afraid the interview competition and onstage questions hold some girls back,” said Icenhour. “Young people are hesitant to answer questions on stage about subjects they may not be familiar with. That’s why we tell them early on to become familiar with current events.”
To give the contestants more confidence onstage, Icenhour involves the parents in the interview process by asking them to supply helpful information about their children ahead of time and suggest appropriate questions. Details about interests, community-related activities and plans for the future are used to tailor the interview and onstage questions for the contestants.
Early start for applications
Young girls and young women from the counties of Washington, Russell, Smyth, Wise, Scott, Wythe, Tazewell, Buchanan, Dickenson and Lee and the city of Bristol, Virginia, are invited to compete. In addition, students enrolled at local community colleges, Emory & Henry College and other approved professional schools can register.
Junior Miss contestants must be at least 12 but no older than 15 by the date of the pageant. Miss Washington County contestants must be at least 16 but no older than 22 at the date of the pageant.
Contestants are required to attend a meeting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon to submit pageant applications and to participate in a brief question-and-answer session to prepare for the required pre-pageant interviews.
Miss Washington County contestants, ages 16 to 22 only, will participate in an interview competition beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, the day prior to the pageant.
“The interview process is fairly new to our local pageant and will constitute 50% of the total score utilized in the determination of the 2019 Queen and her court,” said Icenhour.
Interviews will last approximately seven minutes and will be judged by a separate panel of independent judges.
“It is our intent to prepare Miss Washington County with rules and judging routines that are as consistent as possible with the state rules, as this will better prepare her for what to expect at the next level.”
Less frills, more confidence
As a coach for the local pageants, Icenhour wants to help girls and young women develop confidence, become educated and exhibit leadership skills in the community.
“I want the image of pageants to be less about the frills and more about developing poise, confidence, discipline and learning to be genuine.
“I have a sign in my office that reads ‘Be yourself — everyone else is taken,’” she said with laughter.
The coordinator firmly believes participating in pageants can open doors to opportunities. “Developing and polishing one’s speaking and interview skills under pressure are excellent training for the future,” she said.
The Miss Washington County Scholarship Pageant offers the winner scholarship money, usually in the amount of $1,000 that must be used for tuition or school expenses.
“Pageant competitions teach young girls the importance of being prepared and working hard in order to win,” she said.
Miss Washington County also has the opportunity to participate in the Miss Virginia Fair Association Pageant. This year’s state pageant is January 2020 at the Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia.
For a complete list of regulations for the pageants, check out the Washington County Fair website at www.washcofair.com/pageants.
For more information or to receive an application, call 276-623-3117.
