Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell County has more trash than it know what to do with.
The county landfill, transfer stations and convenience areas have been overwhelmed with waste since the Covid 19 shutdown in March. County Administrator Eric said the volume at the landfill has increased over 500 tons per week from 1,320 tons to over 1,800.
That prompted the board of supervisors to temporarily suspend the requirement that all solid waste collected by Commercial Haulers in the County be disposed of at the Tazewell County Landfill. This allows those who charge others for collecting trash to take it outside the county for disposal until August 7th. At its June 25th meeting, the Board authorized the County Administrator to suspend the requirement. The Board had imposed the requirement to raise revenues in 2018.
The Board also voted on June 25th to consider enacting an ordinance to make disposal of waste at transfer stations and convenience areas by persons who are not residents of the County a Class I Misdemeanor, which could result in jail time for offenders. According to Young, "We have been watching these daily tonnages climb and asking the public to slow the flow, but the numbers keep rising. Starting July 1 we are asking commercial haulers who can to go elsewhere, at an economic loss to the County. If the numbers continue to rise we will impose stiffer out of state dumping penalties. The Board intends keep this landfill open for our residents."
The Board will hold a public hearing on the ordinance on August 4th.
