DAMASCUS, Va. — Jack McCrady rolled out the red carpet.
And so did Mike Rush.
Only, out on the Virginia Creeper Trail, there was no red carpet.
It was actually a concrete slab.
“And this piece of concrete I’m standing on right now is God-sent,” McCrady, the mayor of Damascus, told a crowd of about 58 people on March 22 in Damascus.
McCrady added, “I know that it’s going to save some lives down the road.”
McCrady helped host a variety of visitors to Damascus on this Friday morning — from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to tourism officials.
“I certainly want to welcome everyone to our end of the world,” McCrady said with a smile. “We’re terribly blessed not only with natural beauty of the area that we have but also the friendships we’ve developed with the forestry service and VDOT.”
McCrady spoke at the dedication ceremony for the new pedestrian tunnel for the Virginia Creeper Trail, which slips beneath state Route 91 beside its junction with U.S. Highway 58.
“We express gratitude for this,” said Rush, who represents the Damascus area on the Washington County Board of Supervisors. “I am stunned by the quality, by the scope of this project. This is far more than I imagined when I first learned about this project sometime in 2015.”
The new passage opens just in time for all the two-wheeled tourists who dip into Damascus on bicycles.
“I’ve spent seven decades loving this area and wishing for the best but expecting something moderate,” Rush told the crowd. “This is far more than I expected. This is wonderful.”
This concrete-floored passage was born out of a concern for safety so that bike riders do not have to cross state Route 91.
All total, the project cost $2.4 million.
“The safety feature, of course, is a preeminent feature of this project,” Rush said.
“But the beauty of it can’t be ignored either,” Rush added. “This is going to be a garden spot on this trail.”
The new tunnel was dedicated to the late Brenda Rhoton Waters, a VDOT spokeswoman whose surviving husband, Gary Waters, attended the ceremony.
“I am very pleased that VDOT has dedicated the Virginia Creeper Trail Spur and underpass in memory of Brenda,” Gary Waters said. “Brenda would be very humbled by this dedication. I am sure that she is smiling down from heaven.”
