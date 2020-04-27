Thursday, April 16, was a day to reflect and remember… in a sad way. Thirteen years ago, 32 students and faculty members of Virginia Tech had their lives cut short. The day is still remembered as one of the worst, but more correctly as the worst, day in the history of the university.
As a university faculty member, I had several phone calls from friends wanting to know if I was OK. I did go on campus more in 2007 than I do now, but I was nowhere near campus that day, thank goodness. Still, an injury was inflicted on our entire Hokie family, and so we suffered alongside those left behind. But what happened next is a testament to the human spirit and to young people especially.
The onslaught of attention directed on the campus was enormous. Reporters rushed in from across the nation and world, seeking to uncover a story and make sense of what had happened. As an aside, let me say that “making sense” of this or any other senseless act of violence is an exercise in futility. If an act was “senseless” then making sense of it is impossible by definition.
What did happen, though, is that the student body rose up and overcame a terrible situation. We often talk (and rightfully so) that the young servicemen of World War II are the “greatest generation.” What made them great is how they responded to a very difficult period in history. Many believe that no young person today would respond in the same way.
To feel that way is a double-edged sword. We’d like to think that we are a tough and hardy breed, but do we really want our metal tested in the same manner that our WWII veterans were? Not that it compares, but, I have to say, I witnessed much of that same toughness in those dark days by the student body of Virginia Tech.
They refused to assign blame. They refused to leave. They refused to go negative. We were down, but the students made sure we were not out. They pulled together and pulled us all up.
I heard a sermon a few years after that. The message was from a Methodist bishop from Oklahoma and delivered at our annual conference in Lake Junaluska, N.C. He shared that in life we sometimes find ourselves in a “long fight with a short stick.” Life sometimes overcomes our personal abilities to right the ship; we find ourselves knocked to our knees, and we need help to get back up.
Just as the students at Virginia Tech in the spring of 2007, we find ourselves today in a long fight with a short stick. None of us have the ability alone to rise up and set our path straight again. We are knocked to our knees, but we are not alone.
When you are knocked to your knees you find out that the things that really matter in times of great need are the three Fs: Faith, Family, and Friends. No matter who is to blame or what really happened to get us to this point, one thing is for sure, being negative and complaining will never help us escape this condition and return us to our lives.
People love a good “comeback.” Great comebacks are things of beauty in sports and in life. Great comebacks require grit and determination. Great comebacks require focus and discipline. Great comebacks require belief in ourselves, our friends and family, in our teammates, in our communities, and, yes, in a Higher Power.
We will return, but not back to normal. Normal is where we were. Let us commit ourselves to return to a life that is “better than normal,” because in our future, we will know and appreciate more of what we have. We will also realize that at no point did we ever lose the three Fs.
