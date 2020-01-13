After assessing storm damage throughout Smyth County on Monday, officials believe that straight-line winds with gusts up to 100 mph were responsible for much of the destruction left by Saturday night’s storm.
Local emergency management officials coordinated with their regional peers and National Weather Service meteorologists to assess the damage caused by the severe storm. The officials evaluated damaged buildings and numerous downed trees to reach their determination of straight line winds.
According to the National Severe Storms Laboratory, “Most thunderstorm winds that cause damage at the ground are a result of outflow generated by a thunderstorm downdraft. Damaging winds are classified as those exceeding 50-60 mph.”
Appalachian Power crews and contractors continued their work to restore power Monday. At about 4 p.m., the company’s outage map showed the number of outage cases down to 22 with 106 customer outages in Smyth County. In most cases, the company expected power to be restored by 10 p.m. However, in a Monday press update, Appalachian Power said, “In Scott, Smyth and Washington counties…, and in Hawkins and Sullivan counties in Tennessee… restoration may extend past that time [10 p.m.] in isolated instances where damage to electrical facilities is severe.
