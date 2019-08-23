Wytheville’s Pizza Hut will re-locate to the Wytheville Commons shopping center across from Wal-Mart, and will open before Dec. 15. The restaurant will occupy the two end shops opposite Dollar Tree, in the space previously occupied by That’s My Dress.
“We will have dine-in, carryout, delivery and a pickup window,” said Katie Lenko, general manager of the Wytheville restaurant. “It will be up-to-date and modern with all the bells and whistles that Pizza Hut has to offer.”
The new restaurant will continue to offer its popular buffet and salad bar.
Pizza Hut has more than 16,000 locations is 100 countries and employs more than 350,000 people, according to its website. The restaurant chain was founded in 1958 by brothers Dan and Frank Carney, who borrowed $600 from their parents to open a pizza restaurant in Wichita, Kansas. They named it Pizza Hut because their sign only had room for eight letters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.