Ensemble Health Partners, a North Carolina-based medical billing management company, announced Thursday it plans to establish a new operations center in this region to employ 500 through a new partnership with Ballad Health.
In addition, Ensemble will immediately begin employing 1,100 current Ballad employees who work in patient registration, records, insurance and billing as part of a strategic agreement. Officials of both companies announced the partnership during a video media briefing. Affected Ballad employees were notified last Wednesday.
Ballad is investing $200 million to acquire Ensemble’s comprehensive revenue services technology to use throughout its network of regional hospitals and health care facilities. Ballad’s board of directors unanimously approved the partnership, which meets one of its goals to reinvent and modernize its revenue cycle functions and improve patient satisfaction.
Plans call for Ensemble hiring 500 employees to staff the new operations center and service hospital and health care clients from throughout the nation, company CEO and founder Judson Ivy said.
“When we think about why Ensemble was attracted to Ballad and the Appalachian Highlands, it’s really three reasons,” Ivy said. “There is a great amount of dedicated talent here. The culture of this region has a terrific work ethic in addition to quality education. We’re very excited to locate a regional service center here and welcome the 1,100 Ballad team members to the Ensemble family.”
Based in Huntersville, North Carolina, Ensemble presently employs more than 5,000 serving hospitals and health care systems in 36 states and Europe. Earlier this year, the company opened a 400,000-square-foot facility that will ultimately employ 2,500 near Cincinnati, Ohio.
“We’ve grown significantly over the past five years. As health care systems struggle with the [COVID-19] pandemic and running a health system, we’re actually busier than ever because our clients and others are reaching out to us to help them with some of the pressures of the pandemic,” Ivy said.
Locally, Ensemble will consider either revising an existing building or constructing a new facility, Ivy said. Asked by a reporter, Ivy didn’t reveal a specific timeline to identify a location, open the new facility or begin hiring. In the meantime, Ensemble will use Ballad’s existing locations for revenue cycle functions for the transitioning workers.
Ensemble officials have already spoken with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Stephen Moret, president of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.
“We built into our relationship with Ensemble incentives for them to reach that 500 mark no later than the end of the fifth year,” Ballad CEO Alan Levine said. “We already have a readymade workforce. As Ensemble grows, their growth is going to be here.”
Ensemble began working with Ballad predecessor Wellmont Health System around 2015, but Ivy said this arrangement would have been impossible with either of Ballad’s legacy firms [Wellmont or Mountain States Health Alliance] individually because each lacked the scale for Ensemble to make that kind of commitment.
“As we developed our relationship with Ensemble over the last four-and-a-half or five years, they learned we have the people and the culture and the work ethic in the region,” Levine said. “So why should we see our jobs disappear and go somewhere else?”
Ballad is the region’s largest employer with about 15,000 employees. In response to a question, Levine said that some of the Ballad employees furloughed last month have been called back as elective procedures are again occurring.
“The region isn’t going to be able to grow without Ballad, and Ballad is not going to be able to thrive without the region growing,” Levine said.
