Barter Theatre’s annual January Jams — a series of concerts performed at the Gilliam Stage during the theater’s off-season — will host six bands next month.
January Jams begins on Jan. 10 with Del McCoury and The Travelin’ McCourys. The ensemble brings the history of bluegrass to life, drawing on honky tonk, country rock and old-time hillbilly music. Del McCoury is a staple of bluegrass and jazz festivals. Tickets start at $60.
Sierra Hall will take the stage the next day on Jan. 11. An up-and-comer who debuted at the Grand Ole Oprey when she was 10, Hull — now 20 — plays mandolin and finds inspiration in Ricky Skaggs, Alison Krauss and Sam Bush. Tickets for her show start at $32, and she’ll be joined by opening act Mason Via.
The Collection debuted with huge 25-piece pop orchestrations in 2016 but has since taken on a simpler sound. “Listen to the River,” a quiet, spiritual follow-up in 2017, earned over 3 million streams. Their third album charts lead singer David Wimbish’s recovery from disorder in intimate sounds. For fans of Sufjan Stevens and Death Cab for Cutie, The Collection will take to the stage on Jan. 17. Tickets start at $15, and The Get Right Band — a “psychedelic indie rock power trio,” according to Abingdon Music Experience — will open the show.
Penny & Sparrow, a male vocal duo with dense arrangements and tight harmonies, will bring their alternative pop sound to Barter on Jan. 18. Now on their sixth album, Penny & Sparrow have been praised by NPR and likened to Simon & Garfunkel and Bon Iver by Rolling Stone. Tickets start at $18 and will include an opening act by Sorrel, an Appalachian indie band from the Tri-Cities.
Charley Crockett, a Texas songwriter inspired by the blues and Tex-Mex sounds, will deliver his soul music on Jan. 24. He will make his Grand Ole Opry debut this summer before headlining American and European tours. He’s joined by special guest Jaime Wyatt, known for convict love songs and vintage prison ballads. Tickets start at $18.
Lilly Hiatt will end January Jams on Jan. 25. She cites as influences The Pixies, Breeders, Dinosaur Jr. and Pearl Jam. She mixes folk with Southern influences to create a guitar- and piano-infused sound. Her most recent album, “Trinity Lane,” received praise from Rolling Stone Country for its personal, intimate songwriting. Tickets start at $20, and Momma Molasses, a bluegrass singer-songwriter named Ellen “Ella” Patrick, will join as the opener.
All shows start at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.