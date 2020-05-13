Barter Theatre will host several special events in May, giving patrons behind-the-scenes interviews and more performances through its streaming service, Barter on Demand.
For a limited time only, Barter will offer “Macbeth: From Our Home to Yours,” a recording of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” that was originally set to open at the theater at the end of March. The performance will be accessible from May 12 at 7:30 p.m. through May 15. Tickets to the virtual performance will be donation-based, with a suggested gift of $20. “Macbeth”— Shakespeare’s classic about a Scottish couple who plots to murder the king and assume the throne — is adapted by Carrie Smith Lewis and stars Justin Tyler Lewis and Zoe Velling as the Macbeths.
In addition, Barter will be hosting behind-the-scenes live Zoom events with members of the Barter company as they discuss upcoming shows. The Zoom events will occur every Thursday in May. The first event took place last Thursday and featured hosts Mary Lucy Bivins and Jasper McGruder. More are scheduled for May 14 at 7:30 p.m. with Kim Morgan Dean, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. with a peek inside Barter’s 2019 hit “Maytag Virgin,” and March 28 at 7:30 p.m. with discussions about Barter’s “Winter Wheat.” “Winter Wheat,” inspired by true events surrounding the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which cemented women’s right to vote, is currently set to premiere on June 24.
All the behind-the-scenes events are accessible via the video conferencing app Zoom, and anyone who wants to attend can sign up on bartertheatre.com in advance. Barter suggests a $20 donation to attend each event.
Other offerings on Barter on Demand include The Barter Players’ “Peter Pan,” which was released in April, and “Aesop’s Fables,” another family-friendly performance that is now available. Barter on Demand allows patrons to stream Barter Theatre performances and bonus features as many times as they would like for up to 14 days after purchase. Barter Players performances cost $15.
