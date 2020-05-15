Accused of beating a woman with a leather paddle and injuring her, a Wytheville man was arrested last Thursday and charged with a felony.
Tracy Leon Davis Jr., 37, has an Aug. 4 preliminary hearing set on an aggravated malicious wounding warrant obtained by the Wytheville Police Department.
Police searched Davis’ 310 Atkins Mill Road trailer on May 7 after responding to Wythe County Community Hospital to investigate an assault complaint.
According to the search warrant, Jamie Railsback initially told officers that two females had assaulted her the previous night on West Monroe Street.
Detective Kelly White wrote that Railsback “was severely beaten in the head, face, arms body and legs.”
“When family arrived on scene to pick her up Officer Taylor escorted them from the building and Ms. Railsback admitted to him that Tracy Davis was the one that had assaulted her in his trailer on Atkins Mill,” White wrote. “She also advised that Mr. Davis had beaten her with a leather paddle that was still inside.”
White said Davis claimed that Railsback had been assaulted by “someone and that he had taken her to the hospital due to her condition.”
Looking for evidence, officers searched the trailer and collected a black leather blackjack along with smoking devices, plastic baggies, a needle, 12 plastic baggies of a white crystal substance, a baggie of a green leafy substance, a handgun, ammunition, $2,161 in cash and a wooden table leg, according to the search warrant.
Arraigned and given a court-appointed attorney, Davis had a bond hearing set for Tuesday in Wythe County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
He was being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.
In 2012, Davis was convicted of assault and battery, which had been reduced from felony unlawful wounding. He was also convicted of kidnapping and assault and battery of a family member, according to court records. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing drugs as an accommodation, according to records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.