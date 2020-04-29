Barter Theatre’s producing artistic director, Katy Brown, has been named to a 19-member COVID-19 Business Task Force in Virginia by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Northam announced the diverse group of leaders on Friday, tasking them with providing guidance for community businesses reentering the economy after weeks of closures. The task force consists of representatives from a variety of Virginia industries — including restaurants, wineries, retailers, fitness centers, hair salons, barber shops, spas, museums, hospitality groups, campgrounds and entertainment venues.
“These are Virginians who are thinking everyday about how to protect the health of their staff and the communities in which they operate,” said Northam in a press release. “They understand that our public health and business interests are aligned — we must take measures that both ensure the safety and confidence of consumers and prevent the spread of disease. Their input will continue to be critical as we plan a safe, consistent, successful path forward.”
Northam has outlined a tentative blueprint for easing business restrictions guided by public health data, which will include a phased approach set by federal CDC guidelines.
Katy Brown has led Barter Theatre since late 2019, after the retirement of longtime leader Richard Rose. The theater was forced to close in March after social distancing restrictions were put in place by the governor, which forced Barter to delay its spring season. Brown has been open about the financial hardships the theater has incurred as a result of the delay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.