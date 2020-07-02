Community members are being urged to begin Friday with prayer.
In response to at least two demonstrations taking place in downtown Marion Friday afternoon, a community-wide time of prayer has been scheduled for 8 a.m. at the farmers market.
In a letter sent out this afternoon by the Rev. Alan Gray, Royal Oak Presbyterian Church’s pastor and the
chair of the Marion Area Ministerial Association, one of his church’s elders and a member of the Marion Town Council, Bill Weaver, is helping organize the time of prayer, which will be used to pray for God’s peace over the entire area.
Tension has been building in the community since June 13, when a confrontation occurred between a Black Lives Matter protest group and a group of counter-protesters surrounding the monument to the Confederate dead on the courthouse lawn.
Since that time, animosity has grown as individuals have taken to social media, at times making statements that could be perceived as threats and indicating that weapons may be brought to Friday’s gatherings.
Tomorrow, another BLM protest and march is scheduled for 4 p.m., while another group has called for a freedom gathering/Fourth of July celebration in the courthouse area on Main Street to begin at 1 p.m. Some overlap is expected.
However, authorities are working to keep the groups physically separate. About 1,000 feet of event barricades will be used to designate assembly areas.
A Town of Marion press release noted that residents and participants should expect to see a massive police presence in the downtown area, throughout the town and in areas surrounding the event locations. Law enforcement officers from multiple area jurisdictions will be assisting local authorities.
The 8 a.m. prayer assembly is open to all who would like to take part. Gray noted that he plans to fast for portions of today and tomorrow and invited others to join him in that fasting as well.
In his letter, Gray said he had talked with Marion Police Department Chief John Clair, who believed it would be beneficial for pastors and other Christians to serve as “a peaceful presence" during the protests and any counter-protests that occur.
Gray appealed, “Please pray for the Lord's guidance, peace and protection as He leads us all to know the wisest and most effective way to be a witness for Christ in the midst of this unsettling and stressful situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.