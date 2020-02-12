ABINGDON, Va. — One person died Friday when their vehicle went into a creek in Washington County, Virginia, the State Police said.
At 11:49 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Washington County. A vehicle was discovered upside down a creek near Rich Valley Road and Old Saltworks Road.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene and were able to pull the driver from the vehicle. The driver was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, State Police said. The crash remains under investigation.
