A year after receiving a special use permit to build an animal boarding facility on their Marion property, David and Suzanne Fields with Smyth County Animal Rescue & Resource Center are close to meeting their goals.
Suzanne Fields said on Monday that in the organization’s first year, she had hoped to assist 400 animals. “In eight months, we have helped more than 340 so we are close to meeting that goal,” she said.
Smyth Animal Rescue & Resource Center Inc. is building a non-profit facility “that will assist the Smyth County Humane Society with boarding and basic wellness services for dogs and cats with rescue commitments while awaiting vetting and transport.”
The county supervisors and planning commission conducted a joint public hearing in March 2019 after which both boards unanimously approved the special use permit for the Fields’ commercially zoned property near Rifton Drive in Marion.
In their letter to the planning commission, the Fields said that “site selection was based on several factors including non-disturbance of residential homes, ease of access to Interstate 81 and Lee Highway, limited site preparation and excavation, a minimum of five acres, and, of course, cost per acre.”
Their architect for the kennel, Bill Huber of William Huber Architects, told the joint meeting of the boards that the Fields had been working on this concept for quite awhile and showed drawings of the proposed one-story kennel. It includes room for 16 dogs plus a cat room, kitchen/office, toilet and lobby space. The site is visible from the interstate in the winter, he said, and the Virginia Department of Transportation gave right-of-way approval for the entrance.
Fields said this week that the organization has the building permit and utilities ready to connect as Pro Erectors of Abingdon begins work on the facility. She hopes the construction will be completed by the end of the year.
In the meantime, Smyth Animal Rescue has been pulling animals from the local shelter (and occasionally from Grayson and Wythe county shelters) and transporting or arranging transport to northern rescue organizations. They usually meet in Staunton for the transfer, and occasionally in Fairfax or Arlington and once the local group traveled as far as Delaware for a rescue.
Fields said the shelters up north tend to be “no kill” so dogs and cats are more likely to find homes and rescue agencies in northern Virginia and northern states help rescue animals from the “high kill” shelters in the south.
Virginia has a “no-kill initiative” under way, for euthanasia of 10 percent or less, Fields said. Called No Kill Virginia 2020, hopes are the initiative will pass in the near future.
Euthanasia rates were 42 percent locally in 2018 and 30 percent in 2019, Fields said, so the kill rate is going down due to increased adoptions and rescue. Currently, 33 percent of animals in the Smyth County shelter are transferred to a rescue, 20 percent are adopted locally and 16 percent are returned to owners.
Fields reminds pet owners that there is no fee to reclaim an animal that has been picked up by animal control and placed in the shelter. Fees apply to adopted animals for spay and neuter.
The kennel being built by Smyth Animal Rescue & Resource will be a way station or halfway house for dogs and cats that are pulled from the shelter awaiting transport to foster homes or other rescues. It is especially needed for owner-surrendered animals that have little to no hold time in the local shelter.
Most of the dogs go into foster homes as they await transport to other rescues or adoption. Cats are being housed in a location on Iron Street Mall in Marion. Volunteers helping there include Madelyn Blevins, who has been with the organization since it formed eight months ago and a volunteer with Smyth County Animal Shelter for six years. Rebecca Currin joined as a volunteer last fall.
Blevins, a “dog person,” said she is transport coordinator, mostly overseeing drivers these days and is about to adopt her first cat.
“I’ve always had dogs, and am taking home my first cat,” she said.
Working with the animal shelter “is something I had thought about for years, and when I retired I was looking for something to fill my time,” she said.
Currin is a “cat expert,” who moved to town in July and got involved with Smyth Animal Rescue & Resource. Her sister volunteers as well.
Currin said she had chickens and dogs growing up, but she and her sister always loved cats.
Local high school students with the Marion Senior High School Animal Rescue Club come and volunteer at the cat facility before and after school and on weekends, Fields said. They play with the cats.
“Cats need loving as much as food,” said Fields. “Many of them have had a rough time of it and need lots of loving.”
Smyth Animal Rescue & Resource also provides community outreach, including education, training and support services to elevate the public’s attitude toward pets.
Mike Snavely with the Smyth County Humane Society said he believes the kennel under construction will be an excellent facility for classes and workshops on animal responsibility.
“We are totally in partnership with the humane society,” Smyth Animal Rescue & Resource states on its website. “This new nonprofit began in order to support the many years of dedication and hard work of humane society members. They want to stay focused on their mission of spay/neuter and animal advocacy. And working together we’ll save more lives!”
Smyth Animal Rescue relies solely on the support of donors. All donations go directly toward the rescue facility, transport van, and day-to-day operations. Donations are tax deductible.
“Our capital campaign for 2019-2020 is $350,000 (that’s a big number), but we’re already halfway there! Your financial support, at any level, is very important and will make a big difference in the lives of homeless and abandoned pets in our community,” the agency website said.
For more information, check out Smyth Animal Rescue & Resource on Facebook or call 276-759-5693.
