A Marion Senior High School student has been removed from the school as an investigation continues into a potential threat made on social media.
According to a notice sent to parents by Smyth County Public Schools this morning, “Overnight, there was a social media conversation about a potential threat to MSHS.”
An investigation, the notice said, identified a student “as the source” and the student was “removed from the school setting.”
The notice also said, “At no point were the students at Marion Senior High School in danger.” All students and staff at Marion Senior High School are safe.”
No additional information is available at this time.
