GLADE SPRING, Va. — Leslie Peterson, an organizer of Christmas in the Square, said it’s hard to believe the annual holiday event is approaching its 10th anniversary in the Glade Spring Town Square.
The daylong celebration will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, with a lineup of events that includes a Christkindlmarket, featuring a collection of vendors, food and music; a tree lighting ceremony; specials and raffles at town square businesses; and a Christmas parade.
“We’re celebrating a holiday market that’s a warm and friendly gathering place — just like the longstanding traditional European ones,” said Peterson, president of Project Glade, a local civic organization that is sponsoring the Christkindlmarket event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Point Pavilion in the town square. The markets — derived from the German word “Christkindlesmarkt,” or “Christ Child Market” — began in Nuremberg centuries ago.
“When we first started Christmas in the Square, it was just this tiny, little celebration with a handful of organizers,” said Peterson.
“We created the Citizen of the Year award that year and gave it to Henrietta Umberger, who did the honors of lighting the Christmas tree in the square.
“There weren’t a lot of people in attendance, but for those of us who helped, it is a sweet memory.
“Everything has grown exponentially since that first year.”
According to Project Glade volunteers Dylan and Denita House, more than 20 vendors will exhibit their wares at the Christkindlmarket.
Two Art Chicks will be among the vendors, offering watercolor originals and prints, magnets, gifts tags, cards and handcrafted corky Christmas ornaments. Haynes Greenhouse will have wreaths, swags and wooden snowman crafts. Town Square Center for the Arts will sell art from various artists; Tammy Robinson Smith will feature her new book, “The Ivy Creek Sewing Circle,” based in a small Appalachian community; Stephanie Morrell will have handmade jewelry; and Creative Seeds Farm will sell their naturally grown greens. Other items featured will include baked goods and cookies, acrylic paintings and ceramic mugs, plates, bowls and ornaments.
Southern Manna Soup Kitchen, a new vendor at the event, will sell ham and bean soup, cornbread and drinks by donations only.
D.J.’s Pizza will sell their crowd-favorite pizza.
Merchants and the restaurants will be open for business in the square, offering specials and raffles.
Bradley Griffin, owner of the town’s new restaurant, Sarah Jean’s Eatery, will host a cookie-decorating event beginning from noon to 1 p.m. Participants can decorate sugar and gingerbread cookies with a variety of toppings. Cookies are $3 each or two for $5.
The Town of Glade Spring’s Christmas parade will make its way down Maple and Main streets to the town square beginning at 2 p.m. at the Glade Spring Middle School. Olivia Bailey, news anchor at WCYB-TV, will be the parade marshal.
Pet owners and their pets are invited to march in the parade. The Glade Spring Veterinary Clinic and Glade Pet Grooming will award first-, second- and third-place prizes for the best Christmas pet costumes.
Following the parade is a Christmas in the Square program at the gazebo and a visit from Santa Claus, who will hand out treat bags prepared by members of the Glade Spring Volunteer Fire Department.
The town will announce the recipients of the Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Business of the Year awards.
The Rebel Voices Chamber Choir from Patrick Henry High School will perform Christmas carols during the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree.
“Events like this one mean so much to the community,” said Peterson. “Project Glade and the town really enjoy doing them. It’s a lot of work, but there’s so much to be enjoyed here. We need to celebrate our community every chance we get.”
To participate in the parade, contact the Glade Spring Town Hall at 276-429-5134.
