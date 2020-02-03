Property owners can expect to soon receive letters with the findings of the latest reassessment of real estate for Smyth County. It’s been six years since the last determination of the fair market value of property took place, but assessors have been at work for more than a year visiting sites, reviewing building permits and analyzing sales.
The assessment values are the basis for determining what a property owner will pay in real estate taxes.
According to Commissioner of the Revenue Jeff Richardson, letters should be sent out in the near future.
Pearson’s Appraisal Services Inc. performed the reassessment. Pearson’s Appraisal purchased Blue Ridge Mass Appraisal, which had undertaken past reassessments for Smyth County. The new company retained several Blue Ridge employees, who have lived and worked in Smyth County and are familiar with its real estate market.
“Pearson’s has done a great job,” Richardson told the board of supervisors last month.
The Code of Virginia requires each locality to periodically perform a general reassessment to determine properties’ fair market value and its equalization in value to similar properties. For localities, such as Smyth, with a population of 50,000 or less, no more than six years can lapse between reassessments, but they can be done more frequently.
Why 2020?
Smyth County’s last reassessment was in 2014.
The supervisors originally scheduled the next reassessment for 2018, but changed the reassessment to 2020 four years ago upon Richardson’s recommendation. The commissioner told supervisors then that it would make the reassessment more cost effective.
When the real estate market is strong and property values are increasing, officials argue there will be less of an impact on taxpayers’ wallets if the reassessments are done more frequently.
However, following the recession, Smyth County’s property values did not experience strong growth. For the reassessment that took effect in 2014, only a .003 percent increase was determined compared to the past trend of a 3 or 4 percent annual growth rate. In 2014, the increase in tax revenue didn’t pay for the $264,708 reassessment.
At the time, Richardson, who regularly monitors the Virginia Department of Taxation’s reports, said he believed that a 2018 reassessment would find virtually no gain. Looking at the situation from a cost-benefit analysis perspective, the commissioner said, it didn’t make sense to do another reassessment so soon. Richardson said he’d hate to see the taxpayers spend that kind of money for little change.
In determining a property’s value, Richardson explained, “The assessors use comparable arms-length real estate sales only in Smyth County.” They also consider the size, condition and location of structures on the land.
Appealing findings
However, the commissioner noted, that assessors don’t enter structures. So if issues with interior conditions or construction exist taxpayers may appeal the assessors’ finding. In such appeals, photographs, recent appraisals and other documentation is considered important.
Richardson did stress to the supervisors last month: “Every citizen has the opportunity to appeal” if they disagree with the assessors’ value.
The letter that taxpayers receive will include a phone number to call to schedule an appointment to begin the appeal process.
“If your call is not answered,” Richardson said, “please remember there are over 21,000 parcels in Smyth County. Even if only 5 percent of the taxpayers appeal, that is over 1,000 phone calls into one line and only one secretary. Please be patient.”
The appeal process is three-tiered.
A taxpayer who disputes his assessed value first meets with the board of assessors (BOA), which is made up of Pearson’s Appraisal representatives. The BOA will make a determination on the taxpayer’s case.
If the taxpayer isn’t satisfied, he can take his case to the board of equalization (BOE), which is composed of about five county landowners recommended by the supervisors and ultimately appointed by a circuit court judge. At least two of its members must be real estate professionals.
If the taxpayer disputes the BOE’s decision, he may appeal to the circuit court.
Throughout 2020, taxpayers may use this appeal process. However, after Dec. 31, appeals only go to the court.
An office has been set up for appeals on the ground floor of the Smyth County Courthouse. Everyone who goes to the office will be required to go through security.
Land Use
In some cases, Virginia law allows localities to assess real estate based on its use value rather than its fair market value. For example, if a parcel grows $500 worth of a crop, it has a use value for taxation of $500.
Property owners who use their land for agricultural purposes may be eligible for Land Use classification. The property must be a minimum of five acres or six acres if a house is on the property.
According to the commissioner’s office, 2,866 parcels fell under the land use designation last year. However, new applications must be completed in the reassessment year.
Richardson asked the supervisors to drop the current rate of $20 per parcel to $15 per parcel. He noted that the annualized cost over six years would $3.33 per year versus $2.50 and the $20 fee would generate $14,330 more in revenue.
However, last month, the supervisors opted to stay with the $20 per parcel rate.
The money goes into the county’s general fund.
The commissioner’s office has a mass mailing under way to help farmers reapply for land use designation.
Getting the word out
While the commissioner’s office only houses the reassessment records and isn’t involved with appeals, Richardson is anxious to help people understand the reassessment, the appeals process and related issues and is willing to speak to civic groups who would like to learn more.
Education
A former educator, Richardson is a believer in helping people understand how their government and its processes work. He’s also committed to seeing that his staff gets the fullest training possible.
In 2019, his office was recognized as one of the first localities in the commonwealth to achieve office accreditation.
Accreditation is awarded only to offices that have met standards set by the commissioners’ association. The 12 standards include education requirements for the commissioner and staff, customer service, personnel and ethics policies, and assessment methodology. Each office receiving accreditation has undergone an audit to ensure compliance and will be required to annually demonstrate that it continues to meet these standards.
Richardson is a master commissioner and each of his deputies has earned master deputy status. Smyth’s office is one of only six in Virginia to have attained full master status.
When Richardson was first elected, the office didn’t have formal policies or an operations manual. Today, the policies’ and operations’ binder governing the office’s conduct is three inches thick.
While Richardson is proud of those accomplishments, he’s most proud of how education allows him and his staff to benefit taxpayers through improved service and the ability to find ways to broaden the tax base.
For instance, in 2009, Richardson recognized that Northrop Grumman had obtained a business license for a computer operation at Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute. Northrop Grumman had replaced the state-run IT department. Richardson noted that computers at the institute had labels affixed that declared them to be Northrop Grumman property.
Through a privatization move, Northrop Grumman had property in localities across the state. Richardson shared that knowledge with his fellow commissioners and the company ended up negotiating a settlement with localities that reached well into the millions of dollars.
Anyone who’d like Richardson to talk to a civic or other group about reassessment, land use or his office may contact him at 276-782-4040.
“We just want to get it right,” he said.
