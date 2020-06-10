BRISTOL, Tenn. — William McCloud, who was previously connected with the Evelyn Boswell Amber Alert case, will have an unrelated assault case heard by a grand jury.
A Sullivan County judge last Wednesday bound the case over to Sullivan County Criminal Court. McCloud, 34, who was arrested last month on charges of domestic assault, child abuse, child neglect and a violation of an order of protection, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, according to District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
McCloud’s ex-girlfriend told the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office that while he was at her house near Bristol, he began to assault her. He remains jailed on $50,000 bail, and a date in criminal court has been scheduled for July 10 in Blountville.
McCloud also faces a vehicle theft charge in connection with the Boswell case. No one has been charged in relation to Evelyn Boswell’s death.
