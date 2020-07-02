Wytheville has a new police chief. According to new Town Manager Steve Moore, he has recommended that interim chief Joel Hash succeed retired Chief Rick Arnold. Moore said the consensus among council members is that Hash should be police chief, and they will officially vote on the matter during the next council meeting July 13.
The announcement comes after a petition voicing support for Hash to be hired as police chief circulated online, gathering more than 800 signatures. The petition, started by Wytheville resident Regan Davis, questioned why the Town Council decided to interview other candidates for the job when it didn’t do so for town manager.
“There is no one else currently on the force or outside that is more deserving of this position than Joel,” the petition said. “He has dedicated his entire life to serving others. He is the most honest, humble, dedicated and fair man. It would be a disservice for the Town of Wytheville and its citizens not to give him this position.”
Hash said he found out about his pending promotion on Tuesday, and that community’s support has overwhelmed him.
“It opened up my heart,” he said. “I see the love, and I see the gratitude. It’s overwhelming and pleasing. They support me, and I’m going to be there to support them.”
Hash, who has served in the Wytheville Police Department for nearly 35 years, said he is excited to take the reins of the organization.
“It’s a big weight lifted off my chest,’ he said. “I’m eager to be out there and serve the community and gain a stronger relationship with the community. I want to be partners with them.”
The Wytheville native said that community policing has always been his goal. And that he plans to be open and transparent in his new role.
“I want people to feel free to talk to police without fear or distrust with the department,” he said. “I have an open door policy. Any time anyone wants to come and talk with me, my door is open for any type of discussion.”
Hash said that when he learned the town had posted the police chief job, he was disheartened because he felt like he had earned the position with his years of service and loyalty to the department. He said he was not given a reason for why the job was posted.
“At first, it bothered me,” he said. “I thought I wasn’t being looked at properly by the Town of Wytheville. I prayed and trust in God, and reached out to my pastor, and that helped.”
Hash said he plans to use social media and be out in the town as much as possible.
“I don’t want to be behind a desk,” he said. “I want people to see my face and know I am there for them, that I’m not hiding behind the doors of the police station. I want to be supportive of the community.”
Regarding the job posting, Moore said the town received nine applications. The reason for the posting is that there is new leadership in several areas of the town and the council wanted to make sure the new chief was the best choice for the town, he added.
It is a high-up position and it’s important to choose the right person, Moore said.
“There were four (applications) that were considered as possible candidates for interviews, but with COVID considerations that process was put on hold,” Moore said in an email. “After evaluating his education, experience, tenure, knowledge of the Town, performance as Acting Chief, and his support from within the community and the department, I decided that Acting Chief Hash was certainly the best police chief for the Town of Wytheville. I will be making that recommendation at the next Town Council Meeting and will be expecting that the Council will endorse my recommendation.”
The council has two new members, Gary Gillman and Holly Atkins, whose terms started Wednesday, July 1, the beginning of the town’s fiscal year. In addition, Moore started his new job as town manager Wednesday. Previously, he served as assistant town manager under Wayne Sutherland, who retired Tuesday.
Wytheville Mayor Beth Taylor said council earlier appointed Moore as interim town manager after learning that both he and Sutherland planned to retire. Moore plans to retire by mid-January 2021.
“With all top management retirements pending and pending changes in council seats, Council thought that it would be ideal to appoint Mr. Moore for the interim position for continuity in Town staff,” Taylor said in an email. The Council officially appointed Moore as town manager last month, effective July 1.
“When Chief Arnold announced his retirement in April, it was decided to advertise for the Chief of Police position,” Taylor said. “COVID 19 stalled the evaluation process for obvious reasons. Deputy Chief Hash was one of the applicants.”
A review of applications, and Deputy Chief Hash's leadership during this time, reinforced and validated that he was the ideal candidate, she added.
The mayor said that the protocol is that the town manager appoints the chief of police, subject to confirmation by the Town Council.
“This is the process going forward, and Mr. Moore has indicated that he plans to ask for council’s endorsement of Mr. Hash at the July 13 Council meeting,” Taylor said. “I feel very confident that the Town Council will indeed confirm Mr. Hash's appointment.”
