ABINGDON, Va. — In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Washington County Board of Supervisors passed an emergency ordinance last week that could allow public meetings to be held without a quorum being physically present in one location.
This 60-day ordinance declares an emergency that would adopt rules important for the continuity of government, said County Attorney Lucy Phillips.
As passed, this ordinance could apply to meetings of the Board of Supervisors as well as other boards, commissions and authorities in Washington County, Phillips said.
This ordinance can also be revoked at any time, according to Phillips.
Lifetime dog licenses
The board also discussed on first reading a proposal to enact a lifetime dog license for county residents.
This ordinance would eliminate the one-year and three-year options for dog licenses and would be needed as soon as a dog is 4 months old, Phillips said.
County Treasurer Fred Parker recommended a $15 lifetime fee, which, he said, “would more than cover our costs.”
As proposed, any current tags would remain valid until they expire; then the dog owner could buy a lifetime license, Parker said.
Parker said he would like to have the lifetime tags ordered by the end of the fiscal year so he can start selling them in July.
“And if you’ve got a dog that lives a long time, you’re going to save some money,” Parker said.
The ordinance, as written, would take effect on Sept. 15, according to Phillips. The board agreed to hold a public hearing on the matter at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.