As 2019 comes to an end, school officials are looking toward next year’s budget by setting priorities and scheduling a public hearing for requests.
At Monday’s board meeting, members approved the budget priorities for Fiscal Year 2021 and set the public hearing for 6:15 p.m. at the Jan. 13 meeting.
Priorities for next year include:
Improve employee compensation and fringe benefits for all job categories in order to provide competitive salaries and benefits that attract and retain outstanding school division employees.
Maintain staffing ratios in Grades K-3 that are required to maintain K-3 class size reduction funding and also staffing ratios in Grades 4-12 that align with the Standards of Quality.
Continue to invest in technological infrastructure to help prepare students to be successful in a globally competitive environment.
Continue to make capital improvements throughout the division.
Explore opportunities to expand Alternative Education Programs to include elementary school programs.
Maintain the current bus replacement cycle.
Continue to provide financial allocations to each school for ongoing professional development to maximize employee job performance and for schools to cover costs associated with building and instructional program operations.
Implement any necessary budget reductions in a manner that protects classroom instruction of students.
Continue to promote family and community engagement to help support the education of students.
Also at the meeting, Marion Elementary School Principal Sue Davidson offered a video presentation on the school’s partnership with the community for enhancing education. She thanked School Resource Officer Cpt. Tony Powers and local law enforcement for keeping the school a safe place for students and staff. Appreciation was also expressed to the many community organizations, civic clubs, churches, businesses and individuals who support the school.
Davidson provided information on the school’s new sensory porch for helping students focus their energy in a fun and educational manner and talked about the benefits of programs on wildlife, music, agriculture and wellness/recreation.
Marion Senior High School Principal Mike Davidson talked to the board about the school’s participation in the new Virginia High School League’s InsideOut Initiative which promotes the positive benefits gained from high school athletics including teamwork, discipline and fair play.
According to the program, “The InSideOut Initiative—a nonprofit aimed at transforming the ‘win-at-all-costs’ sports culture in communities across the country—launched Dec. 2 in Virginia, in partnership with the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, Virginia High School League, and the NFL Foundation.”
“For sports to provide students with human growth opportunities and moral development, we must move beyond defining success by the scoreboard and create space in the culture for a higher purpose,” says InSideOut Initiative co-founder, Jody Redman. “The InSideOut Initiative provides a blueprint for systemic change—and guides communities into reframing the purpose of sports, and building a system that focuses on the development of the educational, social and emotional well-being of each student-athlete. We are thrilled to be kicking off with the VHSL and Redskins on this work, and look forward to continued partnership in Virginia.” (https://insideoutinitiative.org/2019)
In other business at the meeting, Superintendent Dennis Carter said students had missed two days for snow this school year and if one more is missed before Dec. 18 when schools close for the holiday season, then this semester will have to continue after the holiday break.
Carter said forecasts predicted snow on Wednesday and freezing rain on Friday of this week.
Recognition was given to outgoing board member Bill Veselik who did not seek re-election in November. Kyle Rhodes will join the board in January. Veselik was appointed to the Smyth County Educational Foundation Board as a community member along with Jerry Sheets, plant manager at Utility Trailer.
Entertainment was provided by Chilhowie Elementary students Levi Gilley on banjo and vocals and Lyla Grinstead on fiddle who performed a song for the board.
Marion Senior High School student Liam Myers was recognized for his achievement with the Southwest Virginia Governor’s School October Math League. At SWVGS, students have opportunities to enroll in highly differentiated math courses. An exhaustive range of courses is offered so that all students benefit from classes with an appropriate level of challenge. All students enroll in a non-elective math course each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.