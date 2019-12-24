As most folks are gathering family members near and preparing for Christmas Eve meals and activities, Atkins resident Earl Gillespie can be found in front of the Marion Food City from 2-6 p.m., ringing the bell and encouraging shoppers to make a donation to the Salvation Army by dropping whatever money they can into the Red Kettle.
Gillespie, who is a life member of Francis Marion Post 4667 of the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW), has been volunteering with the Salvation Army for at least 15 years. For the last 10 to 12 years, he has served as a bell ringer at the Marion grocery store for the last shift of the campaign, picking up the bell at 2 p.m. and laying it down for the last time in 2019 at 6 p.m.
Getting started with the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign through the local VFW post, Gillespie decided to take the last shift on Christmas Eve to allow other volunteers to spend this time with their families. Gillespie and his wife have two sons, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, but they live in Richmond and Eastern Virginia and are not here on Christmas Eve.
“For the last 10 to 12 years, I have done the last four hours on Christmas Eve so others who ring the bell can spend time with their kids,” Gillespie said, adding that he plans to continue serving as a bell ringer for as long his health allows and the local campaign continues.
“I ring the bell to give back to the people of the Salvation Army. I want to repay them. When I was a young airman with two kids, I had to depend on the Salvation Army. I said if I was ever able, I would repay them for the help they gave me,” Gillespie explained.
Gillespie was born in Rich Valley in 1935, the son of Charles Edward and Nora Webb Gillespie. He had six brothers and six sisters, but only five of his siblings are still living. He lived in Rich Valley for seven years before his family moved to the Atkins community.
On Dec. 7, 1955, Gillespie enlisted in the Air Force, where he would serve until he retired on May 1, 1985. Upon retirement, he worked in the Navy Civil Service and later the Air Force Civil Service for 10 years. In September 1995, he retired after serving his country for almost 40 years.
Military service was important in the Gillespie family. Gillespie’s brothers also served, one in the Marines, one in the Army, one in the Navy and one in the Army Air Forces during World War II. Another brother served in the Air Force during the Korean War. His younger brother spent 32 years in the Navy.
Gillespie saw many interesting things during his military career. He completed three tours in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. At the time he retired, he had attained the highest rank possible as an enlisted man, Chief Master Sergeant (E-9).
While he was serving in Germany, Gillespie met and married the love of his life. They have been married for about 60 years.
He has been in 42 countries and every state in the Union, as far north as Fairbanks, Alaska, as far south as Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica, as far west as Thailand and as far east as Turkey.
“When I went in the military, I intended to make a career out of it. I was very fortunate to make rank. I got promoted regularly,” Gillespie said, adding that he worked as an air craft mechanic and is qualified to perform maintenance on 17 different types and models of airplanes from old WWII planes to the Stealth.
Gillespie and his wife have lived all over the world, but when he retired, he returned to his old home place in Atkins on the last day of 1996.
He will celebrate his 85th birthday on June 4 and enjoys an active lifestyle. He likes deer hunting but always stops after killing one deer, which he shares with his son. He also enjoyed fishing in the past.
Gillespie encourages those who can to support the Salvation Army and hopes if they are out on Christmas Eve they will stop by the Marion Food City and drop a donation in the Red Kettle and say hello.
“If it is possible, I encourage everyone to support the Salvation Army, especially on the local level, because most of the money stays in the local area,” Gillespie said.
