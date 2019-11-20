TAZEWELL, Va. — Some elected officials in Tazewell County will have to make it known whether or not they are current on local taxes in the future.
During its Nov. 7 meeting the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to the county’s conflict of interest policy to add that requirement. The move came a month after Southern District Supervisor Mike Hymes proposed that the board adopt a policy requiring that elected officials or those running for office state whether or not they are current on all local taxes.
The policy adopted requires elected officials who exercise dominion over public monies certify or affirm that they, their spouse and any businesses they have an interest in are current on all local taxes. It does provide for officials, who are on a payment plan for their taxes and current with payments to be considered up to date.
“I think it is one of the better questions on the conflict of interest form’ Supervisor Charles Stacy said. “I think it is just more red tape,’ Chairman Travis Hackworth said. Interim County Attorney Chase Collins said failure to report the information truthfully would be a class one misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine up to $2,500.
Stacy’s motion to approve the change to the policy passed unanimously. The new conflict of interest policy for the board will take effect in January.
In other action the board:
*Ratified payment of a stipend to county volunteer firefighters.
*Heard from Randy Ann Davis with concerns about the need for guardrail on a stretch of road in the Tannersville community.
*Honored the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center’s masonry team for taking first place in masonry competition.
*Heard from Dr. Chris Stacy, superintendent of schools regarding the county’s SOL scores.
*Held a public hearing on operating recreational vehicles on a portion of state route 783 and voted to approve an ordinance allowing it.
*Held a public hearing on an ordinance to adjust the boundaries of the enterprise zone and voted to approve the changes.
*Held a public hearing on granting a variance to the county’s flood damage prevention ordinance and approved the change.
*Transferred $6,110.80 from the contingency and grants account to the sheriff’s office to cover payments from insurance companies.
*Transferred $2,775 from contingency and grants account to the library to cover donations.
*Transferred $500 from contingency and grants account to the commissioner’s office accounts for payments received.
*Voted 4-0 with Travis Hackworth abstaining to abate overpayment of taxes of $373.52 to Hackworth Investments LLC.
*Authorized the abatement of overpayment of taxes of $132.01 to Donna Lawson Whittington.
*Authorized $1.000 to Cove Community Center from southern district funds to help with roofing.
*Authorized $500 from southern district funds to the Tazewell Police Department to help with the community Thanksgiving dinner.
*Heard from Noreen Short with concerns about the need for internet service in her community.
*Approved a letter of support for AML’s broadband grant application.
*Heard from the county administrator that the ban on outdoor burning has been lifted.
*Heard from County Administrator Eric Young that the county registrar’s new office will be ready for occupancy before Thanksgiving.
*Heard from Supervisor Mike Hymes with concerns about the use of the county logo on political literature.
*Voted to approve the same rental use agreements in effect for Knuckolls Hall Fuller Peery to the Tazewell Train Station Visitors center.
*Voted 3-2 to remove Doyle Rasnick from the Industrial Development Authority based upon his absence from meetings.
*Met in executive session to discuss personnel, project Jonah, legal matters regarding the Justice tax suit and the Marinus suit and contract negotiations with Santek and with the low bidder regarding courthouse HVAC.
*Approved a resolution requesting guardrail on Whitley Branch road.
*Heard from Stacy about citizens being able to have video access to the board’s meetings.
*Held a lengthy discussion and voted to open the Bluestone Industrial Park to the public during daytime hours.
*Adjourned until Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.
