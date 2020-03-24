I walked the halls of my school this morning just like any other morning. Only this morning it was too quiet, as if all remnants of the past week had disappeared. No echoes of laughter. No squeaky tennis shoes on the tile floor, no buzz and hum of familiar voices of children or teachers or parents wishing their children a good day. No clattering of pots and pans from the kitchen staff serving a hot breakfast. No whistle to get the attention of the children who are talking too loud on bus duty.
Ordinarily, as custodian of the building, I have learned to appreciate a snow day -- a day when school is called off for inclement weather and all the children and teachers stay home and enjoy a day of respite from the sometimes monotonous routine of the school year. A day that is quiet and peaceful and jobs that can’t be done with a building full of people are conquered.
But today, the quiet is different. It doesn’t feel peaceful. It feels heavy and sad.
An invisible force has taken it all away. An invisible force so powerful to cause an entire world to retreat to their homes and close the doors. A new phrase and phase of life is born. Social distancing. The avoidance of human contact outside our immediate family. Schools are closed. Will it only be two weeks? Or longer?
This brand of quiet brings no solace for this custodian. The heartbeat of my school is temporarily missing. It was snatched from us so quickly we hardly had time to react. A mere instant. I hope and pray it is short lived and we can return to a brighter, noisier day. A normal school day.
