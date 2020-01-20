Wardell, Va. – “Make it personal,’ was the message Tracey Wright delivered at the Martin Luther King, Jr. day program at Southwest Va. Community College.
Wright said she was two-years-old when King was killed but he still had an impact on her life. She recalled her grandfather not being able to read and her older sister going to school and getting to pick up the mail and read it to their grandfather.
“I couldn’t wait to go to school and be the one to read the mail to grandpa,’ she said. Wright also recalled her grandfather telling her and other family to put something in their heads because nobody could take that away.
She encouraged he audience to follow King’s example of service to others. The college will holds third Eagle Day of Service April 9 and she asked all of those present to help with the event.
Wright told the students and adults to get involved in politics and to vote. “Another thing my grandpa taught me was that you can’t win all the time. It doesn’t matter if you candidate doesn’t win the important thing is to get out and vote,’ she said.
Saying she had spent a lot of time researching reasons why lobbying day in Virginia is on Martin Luther King Day, Wright told those gathered to do their research and be informed about the issues.
The luncheon in King Community Center drew a large crowd and also featured the music of the SWCC Jazz combo and the Mabry Gospel Singers. The college has a display of art related to King on display all month.
Dr. Tommy Wright, president of SWCC and Dr. Mike Henry presented scholarships to four students to conclude the program. Ta-Tionna White, a member of the Lady Eagles basketball team was one of the recipients.
Bethany McDonald, Brittany Davis and Robert Duff were the other award winners.
