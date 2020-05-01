After more than two decades of public service punctuated by firsts and fanfare, Wytheville’s vice mayor died this week, two months before officially ending her political career.
Town officials confirmed that Jackie King died on Thursday. She was 84 and had battled cancer.
Elected to Wytheville Town Council in 1992, King, a longtime businesswoman, became the town’s first female vice mayor in 1994. She was not seeking another term in this month’s municipal election.
On Monday, council presented a resolution recognizing her 28 years on the governing body.
King’s years of service also extended to her church and community.
Running a furniture store in Wytheville with her husband, Bill, for decades, Jackie King was the first woman to serve on the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce board, and later became its first female president. Two years ago, the chamber gave her its outstanding citizen of the year award.
King was a charter member of The Links, volunteered with the Wythe County Community Hospital Auxiliary and American Cancer Society, and was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
“She loved Wytheville and Wythe County,” said former Wytheville Mayor Trent Crewe, who served with King from her initial election until his retirement in 2018.
Crewe remembered “her goodness” and her willingness to always see the best in others.
“She was a tough lady,” he added and pointed to her commitment to her elected position even in the midst of her cancer treatments.
Wytheville’s tourism director, Rosa Jude, said she had interacted with King in “many ways” throughout her life – including as a former Enterprise reporter.
“But I really got to know her personally through the last 22 years of my work with the Town,” Jude wrote in an email. “If you had Jackie in your corner, she was one of the most loyal friends you could ever have. She loved Wytheville with her whole heart and really fought to make sure many positive initiatives came to pass. If it wasn’t for her steadfast determination, I’m not sure that the Wytheville Community & Meeting Center building would exist today. Her passion was contagious. Her compassion was unending. I will miss her.”
A Wythe native, King graduated from Rural Retreat High School.
Her name was added to Wytheville’s civic wall of honor in Withers Park in 2017.
“I have enjoyed working with everyone,” she said in January 2019 interview with Enterprise columnist Zach Cooley. “It takes everyone working together to make something happen and Wytheville Town Council has always done that.”
