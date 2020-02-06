Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the incident took place on Flint Road in Marion. It has been updated to reflect the correct location.
A one-time Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office employee is being held without bond at the regional jail in Abingdon following the Sunday evening stabbing of her husband.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Smyth County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, 41-year-old Amy Anders Reynolds, of Marion, called 911 on Sunday saying that she had stabbed her husband. She told the dispatcher she would be waiting for police outside the home, located on Lee Highway in Seven Mile Ford.
Upon entering the home, Smyth County Sheriff’s Cpl. Brad Johnson found Amy Reynolds’ husband, Troy Reynolds, on the kitchen floor. He was near “a significant amount of blood pooled on the floor,” Johnson wrote in the complaint.
Amy Reynolds told Johnson that she and her husband had been fighting for days and that the fighting became physical. Johnson wrote in the complaint that Reynolds told him that “she grabbed two knives, backed away and told Troy to come towards her, she advised he did at which point she stabbed him.”
Rescue workers found two stab wounds on Troy Reynolds’ chest and transported him to the hospital for treatment.
Amy Reynolds was charged with malicious wounding.
According to bail determination paperwork, she has been employed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for the last nine years. Roy Evans confirmed on Thursday that she worked as a secretary in his office until Tuesday, when her employment with his office was terminated.
Evans said he requested a judge appoint a special prosecutor on Monday. Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster has been assigned to handle the case.
Amy Reynolds is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Smyth County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on March 17.
