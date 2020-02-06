Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EST FOR BLAND...WYTHE...SUMMERS AND MERCER COUNTIES... AT 201 PM EST, REPORTING GAUGES INDICATED FLOODING ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN, WITH ADDITIONAL AMOUNTS LESS THAN AN INCH LIKELY OVER THE NEXT HOUR OR SO. THE BLUESTONE RIVER AT PIPESTEM JUST ROSE ABOVE MODERATE FLOOD STAGE, WITH THE LATEST READING OF 12.1 FEET. THIS IS THE HIGHEST GAUGE READING SINCE MARCH OF 2015. OTHER STAGES ALONG THE BLUESTONE RIVER INCLUDE; SPANISHBURG SURPASSING FLOOD STAGE OF 12 FEET AND THE GAUGE AT WILLOWTON READING 9.8 FEET WHICH IS THE HIGHEST SINCE 2012. FLOODING REPORTS ARE WIDESPREAD, ESPECIALLY FROM WITHIN MERCER COUNTY, WV. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BLUEFIELD... WYTHEVILLE... BLAND... PRINCETON... AND HINTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&