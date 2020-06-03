ABINGDON, Va. — There’s a scene in the original “M*A*S*H” movie with all kinds of feedback heard on a loudspeaker.
Haunting echoes.
Rewind to a week ago: A longtime friend dared me to note this in a column after I mentioned hearing what seemed to be the same sounds coming from a YouTube broadcast of an Abingdon Town Council meeting
That meeting on May 18 included what we might call an unofficial transmission of folks talking when the microphone should’ve been turned off.
The meeting was in recess.
But the echo?
The back-and-forth echo sounded very much like the noise of the speaker in the 50-year-old “M*A*S*H” movie, when “Hot Lips” Houlihan was caught in a tent with Frank Burns.
“Hang on!” somebody said in Abingdon.
“OK! OK!” someone added.
“All right!” I heard a voice say.
Oh, I listened.
And I laughed.
“It’s like a hospital in here,” Town Manager Jimmy Morani said after all the echoes faded.
And yet?
The sound was still on!
“We’re still online,” Morani said. “We’re still online.”
And then they weren’t.
The sound was cut off and not to be heard again until the council reconvened.
