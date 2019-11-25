The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will consider at its Tuesday, Nov. 26, meeting a resolution declaring the county as a Second Amendment Sanctuary, meaning that it will not spend resources to enforce gun control measures it perceives to violate the Second Amendment of the Constitution, which gives Americans the right to keep and bear arms.
During the board’s last meeting on Nov. 13, several people requested that the county consider such a resolution. At the end of the meeting Supervisor Brian “Cheese” Vaught asked County Administrator Stephen Bear to prepare the resolution for discussion.
During the meeting, frequent meeting attendee Linda Meyer addressed the board.
“In light of the recent elections, it’s imperative that we protect our Second Amendment rights,” she said. “It’s imperative that we act before the next swearing in of this legislative session coming in 2020 so we can all make sure we preserve our rights and have no problem declaring the county as a Second Amendment sanctuary county.”
When the Virginia General Assembly convenes next year, Democrats will control the Senate, House and governor’s office for the first time in decades. Gov. Ralph Northam has said that passing gun control measures will be a top priority.
Several Virginia counties, including Campbell and Carroll counties have passed Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions.
Dean Walters, chairman of the Wytheville Friends of the National Rifle Association, also spoke in support of the resolution, along with Rural Retreat resident Jack Weaver.
Walters said 90 percent of Wythe County residents are gun owners and that support for similar resolution is growing across Virginia. Southwest Virginia is conservative and needs to protect its conservative values, he added.
“This is serious and we need to step up to the plate and drive a home run all the way through,” he said of adopting the resolution.
“I’m asking you to vote and pass a resolution defending the citizens of Wythe County in securing their constitutional rights under the Second Amendment to secure and bear arms,” Weaver said.
Board Chairman Tim Reeves said board members should discuss the resolution before they vote on it. He said he supports Second Amendment rights, but does not like the word “sanctuary.”
“I don’t like sanctuary for illegal aliens or anyone else,” he said.
“I do support a resolution going to the Speaker of the House supporting the Second Amendment and supporting gun rights for the citizens of Wythe County, but I just don’t like the word sanctuary,” Reeves said.
Vaught said the major part of similar resolutions that he agrees with is that the board will not spend any county funds, regardless of what the General Assembly says, to violate people’s Second Amendment rights.
“However you word it, that’s the part I agree with,” he said.
Reeves said if the legislators do pass a law that violates Second Amendment rights, “we ought to take it to court to uphold our Second Amendment rights.” He added that the board needs to think about what its next step will be if that happens.
Supervisor Joe Hale referred to the Fincastle Resolutions, adopted by the Committee of Safety of Fincastle County in 1775 declaring its determination never to surrender the rights and privileges granted to them as Virginians. At the time, Fincastle County encompassed most of Southwest Virginia.
“Who wrote the very amendments we are talking about? A Virginian did it. They weren’t in the Yankee constitution that came from New England. They were added by a Virginian, and we have all taken an oath to defend that constitution,” Hale said.
The next Board of Supervisors meeting is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
