PUBLIC NOTICE REGARDING THE WYTHEVILLE MUNICIPAL BUILDING OPERATIONS
MARCH 23, 2020
The Town of Wytheville is deeply concerned about the health and well-being of our citizens and businesses. In order to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we have implemented the following changes in the operations of Town of Wytheville Municipal Building in order to continue to provide services while practicing social distancing.
Effective immediately, the Wytheville Municipal Building will be closed to the public. Town staff continues to operate from within. Staff may be reached by calling the main phone number at 276-223-3333 or searching for the particular department or staff directory at www.wytheville.org. You may also fax information to 276-223-3315.
Please pay Town-related bills (taxes, water & sewer, other fees) online (https://www.wytheville.org/townoffice/payments.php), by phone (276-223-3333), via U.S. Mail, or by using the overnight deposit box outside the front of the building.
Thank you for your assistance and cooperation. We must all work together to keep our community safe.
