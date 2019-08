Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG TO AGAIN HAMPER TRAVEL THIS MORNING... ONCE AGAIN THIS MORNING, AREAS OF DENSE FOG HAVE DEVELOPED ACROSS MUCH OF WESTERN AND SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA INTO THE HIGHER TERRAIN OF NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. WHILE VISIBILITIES ARE HIGHLY VARIABLE WITHIN THESE REGIONS FROM VALLEYS TO MOUNTAIN TOPS AND RIDGES, THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT AREAS WITH VISIBILITIES OF 1/2 MILE OR LESS THROUGHOUT THE ALLEGHANY HIGHLANDS, GREENBRIER VALLEY, NEW RIVER VALLEY AND THE NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND IMMEDIATE FOOTHILLS. FOG IS PARTICULARLY PROBLEMATIC ALONG THE INTERSTATE 81 CORRIDOR FROM MARION EASTWARD TO CHRISTIANSBURG, AND FROM DALEVILLE TO LEXINGTON GOING NORTHEAST ALONG INTERSTATE 81. IN ADDITION, FOG IS INCREASING ALONG THE INTERSTATE 77 CORRIDOR FROM WYTHEVILLE SOUTHWARD TO THE NORTH CAROLINA BORDER. FOG WILL BECOME EVEN MORE WIDESPREAD AND DENSE THROUGH DAYBREAK, THEN BEGIN TO DISSIPATE QUICKLY AFTER 8 AM EDT. USE EXTREME CAUTION IF TRAVELING THROUGHOUT THIS REGION THIS MORNING. BE PREPARED FOR RAPID VARIATIONS IN VISIBILITY FROM ONE LOCATION TO ANOTHER. IN AREAS OF DENSE FOG, REDUCE SPEED, USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND ALLOW EXTRA DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITIES...AS LOW AS 1/4 MILE TO 0 MILES. * TIMING...THROUGH 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...SEVERELY REDUCED VISIBILITY CREATING HAZARD TRAVEL CONDITIONS. * LOCATIONS...NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE GREENBRIER VALLEY, NEW RIVER VALLEY, SOUTHERN SHENANDOAH VALLEY, AND THE ALLEGHANY HIGHLANDS. * HAZARDS...DENSE FOG. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&