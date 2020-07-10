At times last Friday it seemed as if the massive police presence in Marion may have been a bit excessive.
A couple hundred demonstrators, joined by bikers calling themselves American Patriots, gathered on Main Street near the courthouse in the early afternoon. The tone was a celebratory one, with people talking, listening to patriotic music and flying flags.
Only once during the first rally of the day did things heat up slightly when a man with megaphone stood on the courthouse lawn, reading a statement that seemed to be in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The statement wasn't popular with the crowd and they quickly shouted the man down with chants of “All Lives Matter.”
Just a few hours later, the crowd seemed to have dwindled and it appeared that all the preparation for the conflicting protests may have been over the top.
But then the Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ march began.
Just as the marchers hit Main Street, police radios could be heard warning officers that some members of the Patriot group were waiting in the Hardee’s parking lot and near the old Happy’s building for BLM demonstrators to pass.
Earlier in the day, some Patriot members and other participants of the downtown rally said they’d converged on the town to protect it and to make sure the BLM protest didn’t get out of hand.
BLM organizers here have said they are not about violence or rioting, though.
As marchers passed the old Happy’s building, a few of the counter-protesters jeered and revved their engines. While the march stalled briefly, no confrontations occurred.
About half a mile down the road, however, as protesters stopped at the old Rite Aid building, some Patriots members followed, pulling into the KFC parking lot across the street.
As the protesters chanted, “All Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace,” the bikers began to rev their engines, effectively drowning out the crowd.
Minutes later, when the two crowds met at the edge of the street, shouting matches began and insults were hurled about. Police who had been escorting the march and monitoring the route quickly swarmed in to create a human barrier between the two groups.
Amid the shouting and insults that ricocheted between the two crowds, here and there the beginnings of dialogue seemed to spark.
“What’s this all about,” a biker sporting a “Don’t Tread on Me” T-shirt demanded.
The protester he was speaking to began to explain what the phrase Black Lives Matter means.
“Everybody matters, man,” the biker quickly responded.
“You don’t understand,” the protester explained. “This [the protest] is not for ya’ll. Ya’ll are welcome to march with us.”
Though the two men clearly didn't see eye-to-eye, they seemed to be trying to understand one another on some level.
“We’re just telling you that we’re not getting rid of our history,” the biker said. “History is so it doesn’t repeat itself.”
In several parts of the nation, Confederate statues and other historical monuments with ties to slavery or racism have been defaced by rioters or removed by local governments. Prior to the June 13 BLM march in Marion, rumors spread on social media that the protesters planned to tear down the monument to the Confederate dead on the courthouse lawn. Organizers continue to dispute those rumors.
“We’re not taking statues from people,” the protester explained to the biker over the line of police. “We’re not here for that. That’s just some shit that happens on the news” in other cities.
The conversation then turned to the subject of police. Part of the Patriots’ reason for rallying that day was to support law enforcement, they said. The biker pointed out that some protesters carried signs saying “defund the police.”
The protester explained that it meant to demilitarize police. “We need to demilitarize certain police agencies,” he said.
“If you want to represent something, you need to represent everybody,” the biker told the protester.
But just then, the interaction was abruptly cut short as a woman nearby shouted, “Yeah, this is Independence Day weekend. Go home!”
A few yards up the street, the two men could be seen engaged again in intense conversation as others in the crowds continued their verbal melees. A few other similar interactions briefly sparked before law enforcement ushered the march forward. Two women began having a fervent debate, while a BLM protester excitedly explained to a counter-protester that the New Panther Initiative, which hosts many protests in the region, is not affiliated with the New Black Panthers, an organization designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The confrontation in front of KFC was the first of several to take place that evening. As the march progressed up the street, a few counter-protesters followed behind, heckling the marchers, while others who lined the Food City parking lot jeered. Still others simply watched.
Protesters and counter-protesters squared off again up the street near the Food City entrance and again near the Citgo. Though the confrontations were heated and intense, none of them turned physical.
The heated exchanges came to a head when the marchers returned to the downtown area at the intersection of Commerce and Main streets, where they were met by a large crowd of counter-protesters.
Black Lives Matter demonstrators initially answered the final confrontation with silence, as they knelt quietly for eight minutes in front of the barricades set up by police to separate the two groups.
With less than a block of street and lines of law enforcement between them, the two groups then yelled, chanted and pleaded with one another for about half an hour before they dispersed.
Juxtaposed against the rhetoric, threats and inflammatory remarks made on social media leading up to the events, Friday’s rallies and the confrontations that came with them were tame.
“I thought it went very well,” said Marion Police Chief John Clair. “There were no arrests, no injuries and no property damage. It seemed like everyone got to exercise their rights on the same terms and in proportionate numbers.”
The heavy police presence came after weeks of heightened tensions, much of it spurred on by Facebook posts. Following the June 13 BLM rally and a subsequent cross burning outside organizer Travon Brown's home, simmering hostility grew into threats of violence.
The threats kept at least one marcher away.
Marion resident Robynn Anderson made the three-and-a-half mile march alongside fellow BLM supporters during the first march.
“I marched last time because while I don't think we have a police brutality issue here, I do think we have some race-related issues, and I was glad to see it brought up,” she said. “I thought it would lead to discussions and eventually some changes.”
While she still supports the movement, she didn't join the Friday rally.
“I've seen too many threats online,” she said the day before the event. “I'm going to have to sit this one out.”
Prior to the demonstrations, Clair said law enforcement had investigated and interviewed just about everyone who made a serious threat on social media.
Though none of the online threats were fulfilled in the real world, participants in both rallies came armed with everything from knives, to pistols, to semi-automatic rifles. The Second Amendment was very much in use that day, about as much as the First.
Likewise, participants in both rallies were quick to show appreciation to the law enforcement who worked the event.
Nearly 200 law enforcement officers descended on the town to help ensure safety during the two competing rallies. Officers with the town, county and state agencies, along with deputies from the Washington County and Wythe County sheriff's offices and officers with the Saltville, Abingdon, Bristol and Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute lined the streets by mid-morning.
During the BLM rally at the Farmer's Market, Brown and other organizers with the New Panthers Initiative thanked Clair for his help and presented him with thank you card.
Later in the evening, as the confrontation in front of KFC began to wrap up, a counter-protester showed similar gratitude to the officers who formed a barrier between the two groups.
“I want to thank all of ya'll for your service and what you do,” he said. “I appreciate it.”
Video footage of the march and some of the confrontations that occurred can be viewed on the Smyth County News & Messenger's Facebook page.
